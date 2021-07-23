Noble House Hotels Resorts Adds Historic Jekyll Island Club Resort to its Award-Winning Collection

Noble House Hotels & Resorts, Ltd., a hotel ownership and management group with a collection of 20 boutique upper upscale and luxury portfolio of distinct and visually captivating properties, announced today that it will assume management of Jekyll Island Club Resort, an island retreat just off the coast of Georgia. Since its establishment in 1886, Jekyll Island Club has been a preferred retreat for influential families, including the Vanderbilts, Morgans, Pulitzers, and Rockefellers. The historic resort is the latest addition to Noble House Hotels & Resorts’ expanding roster of independent lifestyle resorts, hotels, and restaurants throughout the United States and Canada. Jekyll Island Club Resort is a natural fit for the private management company, known for its expertise in breathing new life into historic properties, urban hotels, and resorts, including LaPlaya Beach & Golf Resort, in Naples, Florida.

“We are honored to have this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to manage this iconic resort and to celebrate its storied history and natural beauty,” said Sean Mullen, president, acquisitions, sales & revenue management for Noble House Hotels & Resorts. “For more than a hundred years, the Jekyll Island Club Resort has been uniquely famed for its elegant design, unrivalled surroundings, and stewardship of the island. With the recent addition of the Jekyll Island Ocean Club, guests have an abundance of options to enjoy this magical destination. We look forward to building on this extraordinary legacy and continuing to deliver memorable experiences for generations to come.”

The Jekyll Island Club Resort features 159 guest rooms and suites with late-19th century charm and period inspired décor across four landmarked buildings, each with a custom design and layout including three unique Victorian style private mansions, more than 14,000 square feet of meeting space, and five restaurants and lounges. In addition, the resort most recently expanded to include the Jekyll Island Ocean Club, a four-diamond beachfront hotel with 41 contemporary guestrooms, including 40 suites equipped with spacious bedrooms, living rooms, and balconies that afford breathtaking views of the Atlantic Ocean.

Jekyll Island, one of Georgia’s Golden Isles, is a place where nature and humanity peacefully co-exist. The Jekyll Island Club Resort is located within the Historic District on the island’s riverside, while the beachfront Jekyll Ocean Club sits on the Atlantic side. A member of Historic Hotels of America, the resort resides on one of the most accessible of Georgia’s protected barrier islands. In 1947, became a state park and today is maintained and operated by the Jekyll Island State Park Authority. Development on the island is tightly limited to preserve the balance, providing travelers with a relaxing and rejuvenating destination.

The Jekyll Island Club Resort houses five restaurants and lounges offering fresh takes on Southern cooking and Low Country dining at its best. Beautifully restored in the Victorian mode, The Grand Dining Room offers a quintessential Southern fine dining experience, with an interior equipped with visually stunning classic columns and gleaming woodwork. Laid out in an oceanfront setting at the Jekyll Island Ocean Club, Eighty Ocean Kitchen and Barserves hearty Southern-style offerings with international twists, including raw bar offerings, small plates, and entrees. The Wharf has been newly reimagined to feature open-air dining, live music, happy hour, a late-night bar, the best sunset views in the Golden Isles, and a menu focused on Southern seafood favorites.

Guests of Jekyll Island Club Resort enjoy easy access to nature’s boundless beauty, striking architecture, and many outdoor adventures. In addition to the resort’s croquet lawn and beautiful swimming pools, it is home to more than one thousand acres of mature maritime forest, offering a wide array of activities for guests to enjoy throughout their stay. Jekyll Island Club Resort lies in the center of the 240-acre Jekyll Island National Landmark Historic District, an ideal destination for self-guided walking tours or guided tours via tram, trolley, or horse-drawn carriage. Recreational bikers will discover a cyclist’s paradise, with 20 miles of paved paths through maritime forests, marshes, and historical sites, as well as convenient rentals from Jekyll Wheels, located onsite at the resort. From the beauty of Driftwood Beach to the dunes just outside of the Jekyll Island Ocean Club, the island’s beaches are among the most beautiful in the east.

For more information, call Noble House Hotels & Resorts at 877.NOBLE.TRIP or visit www.NobleHouseHotels.com.

About Noble House Hotels & Resorts, Ltd.

Built upon a philosophy that emphasizes location, distinction, and soul, Noble House Hotels & Resorts dedicates itself to creating and managing exceptional properties that celebrate their local communities. Headquartered in Seattle, Washington and continuously growing, the Noble House portfolio features a luxury and upper upscale portfolio of 20 distinct and visually captivating hotel properties, over 60 restaurants, bars, and lounges, the Napa Valley Wine Train, and a collection of spas, marinas, and private residences throughout the U.S. and Canada. A range of beachfront resorts spanning California and Florida, luxury retreats in Jackson Hole, WY, British Columbia, and Colorado, and award-winning urban hotels in Seattle and San Francisco punctuate the diverse collection. Centered within destinations worthy of every bucket list and layered with unique amenities that inspire adventure, the curated collection of one-of-a-kind hotels, resorts and adventures, are known for creating unforgettable travel experiences.

