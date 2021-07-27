All You Need To Know About Pigeon Forge Attractions and Dollywood

Dollywood is a theme park in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. It is a part of the Knoxville-Smokie Mountains metroplex. Dollywood is Tennessee’s largest ticketed tourist attraction, with roughly 3 million visitors during a typical season from mid-March through the Christmas holidays. The place offers traditional amusement park thrill rides and authentic crafts and entertainment from the Smokie Mountain region.

The Smokies have it all, from Dollywood to Pigeon Forge. Indoor and outdoor activities for you and your family to enjoy together are included. With its numerous theme parks and restaurants, you will never run out of things to do in Tennessee. Here you will find amusement parks, aquariums, museums, and scenic trails. Let’s have a look at what your perfect Smoky Mountain trip will entail at the top amusement park in the area.

Dollywoods DreamMore Resort- (Courtesy Dollywood)

The Attractions in the Smokie Mountains

There are a lot of things to do in Pigeon Forge! Dollywood is the most popular and well-known of them all. You can expect a full day of nonstop excitement when you visit this place. Because of the vast number of rides available, you will never be dissatisfied at this amusement park. It undeniably embodies the world’s warmest park vibe!

Dollywood not only meets the challenge with its attractions, but it also adds to the fun, adventure, and excitement with its shopping, restaurants, lodging, and displays!

Photo by Drew Beamer on Unsplash

Island in Pigeon Forge

The Island in Pigeon Forge is jam-packed with fun, including a 200-foot-tall observation wheel and much more! It is the best place for family fun and entertainment in the Smoky Mountains. There is something for everyone, from retail and specialty shops to rides and games, dancing fountains, live music, and various notable restaurants and cafés. This location will undoubtedly astound you with everything it has to offer. Moreover, the Island is a mix of rides, shops, motels, and restaurants in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. Every 30 minutes, there is a mesmerizing water and light show at the attraction. There are more than 40 shops selling anything from candy to toys to clothing and accessories. When it’s time to dine, there’s The Island Creamery ice cream shop, Beef Jerky Experience, and The Fudgery, as well as sit-down restaurants including Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen, Timberwood Grill, and Yee-Haw Brewing Co.

Dollywood Shops (Courtesy Dollywood)

Splash Country

Splash Country is the place to go when it comes to Pigeon Forge attractions. Dollywood is a well-balanced theme park thanks to its water-based attractions. Relax in the stunning, jaw-dropping water coasters and cool off in the refreshing pool after a long day of thrills, rides, and loads of experiences. Tourists are more likely to come here in the summer to cool off because of the lovely water and varied entertainment. Water rides and attractions for the whole family are accessible at Dollywood’s Splash Country. These are the Cascades and Little Creek Falls, which will keep the entire family entertained! After a day of activities and rides, you can relax in the sparkling pool. Tourists relax in the summer since there are tons of activities and live entertainment to choose from.

Parrot Mountain and Gardens

A diverse array of hundreds of tropical birds, plants, flowers, and trees are available for the public at Parrot Mountain and Gardens. Tourists are still raving about how much they enjoyed spending time among the birds and plants here. Not only that but, they are also praising the birds’ beauty and friendliness, as well as the fact that they could interact with them. Many people stated it was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that was well worth the price of admission. Visitors are welcome to hold and feed some of the birds and take unlimited photographs with them.

Rowdy Bear Mountain

Two thrilling rides make up Rowdy Bear. The Rowdy Bear Mountain Coaster is a gravity-driven coaster that allows you to travel across the Great Smoky Mountains in your coaster cart! You have control over your speed up to 35 miles per hour. When you visit, you will be in for a real treat. It is all thanks to the racetrack’s mile-long length! You control your speed as you ride around the loop, just like the other mountain coasters. Another ride at Rowdy Bear Mountain is the Mountain Glider. It’s a single-railed, elevated double racing coaster that blends free falls and hangs gliding into a thrilling, safe, and enjoyable ride.

WonderWorks

WonderWorks in Pigeon Forge bills itself as an “amusement park for the mind.” The attraction was once a Bermuda Triangle “top-secret laboratory.” Within six main “wonder zones,” there are more than 100 hands-on exhibits and activities. The glow-in-the-dark ropes course, the laser tag arena, the virtual wonder coasters, the giant piano, and the hurricane shack are just a few of the traveler-approved activities. Recent visitors recommended visiting early in the day to reap the benefits of just about everything WonderWorks has to offer. Additionally, they can avoid crowds as the park is famous for school field trips and can get overcrowded utterly quickly.

Demolition Derby

In your bumper car, you’ll be speeding through the Demolition Derby, ready to slam into anyone who stands in your way. The long lines may not be worth it, but it is a great way to let off steam! Only here can you let your road rage run wild; the more violent you are, the better! Bumping has no limits. Now anyone can do it at their own risk. A rubber piece protects your car, so unleash your inner wrecker!

The Thunderhead

The Thunderhead is a wooden coaster with a 100-foot drop and a top speed of 55 mph that stands tall among the mighty trees between two mountains, taking advantage of the area’s rough and tumble environment to develop a hard yet wild ride with a 100-foot drop and a top speed of 55 mph. It’s the heart of Timber Canyon, and it’s without a doubt one of the park’s most exhilarating hikes. Timber gets transported out of the mountains through the Thunderhead Gaps’ old sawmill. Even though the wood processing is nonstop, the canyon’s feature is the enormous ride. This ride will undeniably take your breath away. After you’ve given it a try, you will realize why.

Titanic Museum Attraction

In Pigeon Forge, North Carolina, you can find the world’s largest Titanic museum. Visitors can stroll around the halls, parlors, and bedrooms of the legendary luxury liner to get a sense of what it was like to be on the ship. The ship and her occupants left behind 400 relics, which are on display. Other things to see and do include a reproduction of the ship’s magnificent staircase and the ship’s sloped decks; you can even touch an iceberg and feel the freezing water to imagine what it was like in the ocean on that melancholic day.

Final Thoughts

Dollywood is a 160-acre theme park with high-octane entertainment. You will be immersed in a world of sheer delight when you arrive at this place.

With so many alternatives for your trip, you’re sure to have a fantastic time in the Smoky Mountains. You will be pleased to learn that Dollywood has over fifty rides and is considered Tennessee’s top amusement park! Meanwhile, the Pigeon Forge will leave you wanting more!