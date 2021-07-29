MGM’s ‘House of Gucci’ In Theaters Nov. 24

Adam Driver (Maurizio Gucci) and Lady Gaga (Patrizia Reggiani) in HOUSE OF GUCCI. Signore e Signora Gucci. A film about the tumultuous Gucci family fashion dynasty and the murder of founder Guccio Gucci’s grandson Maurizio Gucci. Image courtesy of MGM.
House of Gucci is inspired by the shocking true story of the family empire behind the Italian fashion house of Gucci. Spanning three decades of love, betrayal, decadence, revenge, and ultimately murder, we see what a name means, what it’s worth, and how far a family will go for control.

Directed by Ridley Scott, House of Gucci‘s all star cast includes Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons, Jack Huston, with Salma Hayek and Al Pacino. House of Gucci is based on the book “The House of Gucci” by Sara Gay Forden.

House of Gucci will be in theaters on November 24, 2021.

