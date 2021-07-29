When it comes to the cosmetic industry, there is no shortage of options. Here to redefine the drugstore makeup experience: Sormé Cosmetics. Try out a trendy and easy makeup look this Summer that can go from day to night with these Sormé products that’ll help your eyes pop and skin glow! Not to mention, their cosmetics line is formulated with clinically proven anti-aging peptides, natural antioxidant botanicals, sunscreens and the finest color pigments available!

Simple Dewy Makeup Looks with Sormé Cosmetics: The Award-Winning Drugstore Makeup Line. Courtesy Photo

As we transition from Summer to Fall here are a few of our favorites!

Lip Rescue Tinted Lip Balm & LipThick Plumping Gloss: hydrate lips while giving them a natural looking color or for a more juicy look, add some plumping gloss on top.

-Fortified with Shea Butter complex, fruit acids, aloe vera and infused with antioxidant Vitamins A, E and F

Velvet Cheek Stick: an on-the-go beauty essential that will enhance your cheeks to achieve that perfect rosy, dewy glow (without having spent hours in the sun!)

-Dermatologically tested lightweight creams with vitamin E

Chubby Eyeshadow Pencil & Smearproof Eyeliner: incorporate a pop of color with a fun teal graphic eyeliner design or for the less artistic, a simple blue eyeshadow pencil enriched with Jojoba oil that glides easily over the lids and provides rich color pay-off.

-Vitamins C and E to nourish skin and Lecithin to prevent dryness

Optical Illusion Illuminizer Stick: a little goes a long way with this highlighter stick that helps illuminate skin with light-reflecting optics for an amazing glow and subtle shimmer.

-Skin conditioning formula with moisturizing Marula, grape seed and jojoba oils

Courtesy Photo

Known as makeup that cares, Sormé’s philosophy revolves around enhancing natural beauty and protecting the skin while remaining environmentally conscious forming a brand that approaches makeup from a skin care point of view.