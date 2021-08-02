Diver at the Park – Beachside in Wrigleyville

Have you been to Diver in Chicago’s River North neighborhood? Get ready to meet it’s sister location, Diver at the Park. Third-generation restaurateur and noted designer Adolfo Garcia is taking over the Wheelhouse Hotel in downtown Wrigleyville and is bringing his successful Diver concept and a touch of Tulum to Clark Street.

A multi-level concept that will draw locals and tourists alike year-round, the interior of Diver at the Park is much like the River North location covered in florals, greenery, warm tones with the feel of being by a beach.

The inside seats 100 and features boho touches like macrame, leafy hanging plants, and floor-to-ceiling glass doors and a wall of TVs will ensure that sports fans can cheer their teams on throughout the year. Outside is an expansive dog-friendly 200-person outdoor space features bamboo rattan lounge seating, egg wing chairs, cedar picnic tables, fire pits, incredible life size wooden tree sculptures with swing seating by artist Alex Morales, a jungle themed mural by noted artist JC Rivera, and a vintage camper turned Tulum inspired bar that will serve beverages. The beer garden is partially enclosed and covered by a cedar pergola. The space is a welcome escape from the usual busy Clark St. Potted leafy palms and trees dot the space, making it feel like a tropical oasis. The space is perfect for the summer warm weather.

The Diver at the Park plans on taking a more laid-back approach with a casual menu of tacos, guacamole, Mexican chicken wings, and other bites at affordable Wrigleyville prices. Guests will see items inspired by menus seen at beachside palapas.

Menu highlights include:

Guacamole – avocado, pico de Gallo, lime, microgreens, cilantro (

Chicken Al Pastor Tacos – grilled marinated chicken, Guajillo adobo sauce, pineapple, onion, cilantro, tomatillo salsa

Almost Vegan Tacos – sweet potato, mushroom, poblano, chipotle crema, cotija cheese, brussel sprouts

Weekend Brunch Highlights:

Bottomless Mimosas $25

West Coast Tacos – scrambled eggs, potatoes, ham, bacon, cheese, and pico

Chilaquiles – tomatillo chilaquiles, cheese, two eggs sunny side up, crema

Breakfast at the Diver – scrambled eggs, pacific shrimp, bacon, cheese, pico

While not yet open to the public until Fall 2021, I was excited to get a glimpse of Dot. A lower level speakeasy bar inspired by female athletes through the decades. The name is a nod to Dot from the classic film, A League of Their Own. And yes, you will find various nods to this classic film as soon as you head to the bar with images from the film and cocktail names on the drink menu. While the space is small, there is an inviting vibe. Also opening later in 2022 is The Roof. Leading up to its reveal, it will be a space for private events. In the meantime, check out the view from above.

Fun, and spacious, Diver at the Park is another addition to Wrigleyville to add to your list as a great place to hangout with friends and soak in the summer days.



For more information, visit: Diver at the Park Social: Instagram, Facebook. Hours: Monday – Thursday: 3pm – 2am / Friday & Saturday: 11am-2am.

All photos by Eucarol Juarez