Tailgate Social Hosts Las Vegas Raiders Ticket Giveaway

Football is back and Las Vegas finally gets to allow fans to experience the Las Vegas Raiders in person at Allegiant Stadium. While attending a game in person is the ultimate experience, ticket prices are matching the level of craziness from not only Raider fans, but football fans in general. If the ticket price has you doing a doubletake, head over to one of the best venues in all of Las Vegas to watch any sporting event, Tailgate Social. Not only are you in for an amazing experience in terms of food and drink, but they hosting a ticket giveaway to all of the Las Vegas Raiders home games at Allegiant Stadium.

WHAT:

Are you ready for some football? Tailgate Social, Las Vegas’ fun sports-obsessed bar located inside Palace Station Hotel and Casino is bringing the game to the fans! Known for their value-friendly menu of mouthwatering eats, oversized beer list with hard-to-find brews, domestic favorites. Equipped with more than 30 high definition TVs for an unrivaled viewing experience. Starting Thursday, August 5 kicking off week 1 of preseason with the Hall-of-Fame bout between the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers, Tailgate Social will be hosting a ticket giveaway to all of the Las Vegas Raiders home games at Allegiant Stadium. Terms and conditions applied, all contestants must be 21+ and have valid identification, limit one entry per customer on each participant days. Drawings will take place inside of Tailgate Social, the first winner will be announced immediately after the regular season kick-off game on Thursday, September 9. To enter the drawing, come into Tailgate Social to watch any NCAA and NFL games and request a raffle ticket for the upcoming drawing. All winners must be present with their ticket in-hand to claim their prize during selected Sunday afternoon games during halftime – when the Raiders are away. If no winner claims the prize after several minutes, another name will be drawn until the prize is claimed in person. Each week, all entries that are not drawn will be discarded providing a new chance each week. Please note, the prize will not be replaced if lost or stolen and prizes are non-transferable. No purchase necessary to enter. For a full schedule of all the games and drawings available, please visit www.tailgatesociallv.com.

Holey Moley (Courtesy Tailgate Social)

WHERE:

Tailgate Social at Palace Station Hotel & Casino

2411 W Sahara Ave

Las Vegas, NV 89102

Nachos (Tailgate Social)