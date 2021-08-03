Kona Kai Resort & Spa Hosts Summer Celebration Luau on a Private Beach

Kona Kai Resort & Spa, the legendary Noble House Resort located across from Point Loma on San Diego’s Shelter Island, is excited to announce its first Luau-themed celebration over Labor Day weekend on Saturday, September 4. The perfect event to partake in before the Summer ends, guests will be welcomed with Kona Kai’s signature drink, the Pineapple Rum Swizzle, fresh leis, and pre-show activities such as traditional fire dancers, hoola hoops for kids, and live music for all to enjoy.

The Labor Day Luau buffet dinner will feature traditional Hawaiian dishes such as Kalua Pig, Pineapple Chicken, BBQ Pork, Mahi with Mango Glaze, Spam Musubis, Mixed Vegetables and more. The dessert table is the perfect way to cap the festive tropical evening off featuring sweet treats including Ice Cream Bars, Pineapple Upside Down Cake, Lasada, and Cocunut Cake.

Established in 1953 with the Kona Kai Resort & Spa Club, Kona Kai was one of the first developments on the predominantly Polynesian-themed Shelter Island. The Kona Kai Resort & Spa Club was a marina, intended from the start to serve high-end yachts, and it developed into the premiere marina in San Diego. The catalog of celebrities mooring pleasure boats there included Clark Gable, Burt Lancaster, Jack Lemmon, Gregory Peck, Jimmy Durante, Dick Van Dyke, Liberace, and many more. The Labor Day Luau event is a tribute to the property’s rich history celebrating today’s modern amenities.

WHEN: Saturday, September 4 from 5:00 to 8:30 p.m.

5:00 p.m. – Doors Open

6:00 p.m. – Buffet Dinner Begins

6:45 p.m. – Polynesian Show Begins

8:30 p.m. – Event concludes

WHERE: Kona Kai Resort & Spa’s Private Beach

1551 Shelter Island Dr.

San Diego, CA 92106

(619) 452-3138

COST: Public: $90 per adult, $40 children ages 5-12

Hotel Guests: $80 per adult, $35 children ages 5-12

For tickets, please visit: TICKETS

ABOUT KONA KAI RESORT & SPA

The recently-expanded Kona Kai Resort & Spa, a Noble House Resort, is a legend reborn on the tip of San Diego’s Shelter Island that offers amenities and experiences unique to its waterfront location and rich history. With 170 luxury guest rooms including 41 brand new suites featuring contemporary island-inspired decor, deep soaking tubs, and oversized balconies, Kona Kai Resort & Spa is intimate, yet all-encompassing. The resort boasts its very own private beach, multiple swimming pools, waterfront restaurants, an award-winning spa, 55,000 square feet of versatile indoor and outdoor event space, a 500-slip marina, and a renowned private club— the Kona Kai Club. Paloma Pool and Bar, a new and exclusive pool area for adults only, allows guests to enjoy poolside craft cocktails and California Coastal cuisine while overlooking some of the region’s most breathtaking sunsets. Located just minutes away from San Diego International Airport, the historic downtown Gaslamp Quarter, and all of the city’s top attractions, Kona Kai Resort & Spa is a prime destination for both locals and visitors alike and the perfect choice for families and couples looking for a convenient getaway. For more information and reservations, please call 619.221.8000 or visit www.resortkonakai.com.