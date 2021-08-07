Creation Entertainment’s 55-Year Mission Tour Brings Over 100 Star Trek Actors to Las Vegas August 11-15

Star Trek fans from around the world will set their coordinates for Las Vegas on August 11 – 15 at the Rio Suites Hotel for the galaxy’s largest annual Convention.

This gathering marks the 55th Anniversary of Star Trek, and over 15,000 are expected to be in attendance.

This year also marks the 50th Anniversary of show producer Creation Entertainment, innovators of the in-person fan experience.

William Shatner

This five-day event will feature numerous highlights including:

• A tribute is planned for superstar William Shatner (legendary Captain Kirk) for his milestone 90th birthday. Featured will be a video tribute to his amazing career, narrated by the man himself, as he shares some of his favorite memories! Creation will also be sharing his convention highlights throughout the years.

• Top Starfleet-worthy celebrities set to appear include headliners: classic Star Trek’s George Takei (Sulu, Thursday and Sunday), Nichelle Nichols (Uhura, Saturday), and Walter Koenig (Chekov, Friday only); Sonequa Martin-Green (Michael Burnham from Star Trek: Discovery, Sunday only); Jeri Ryan (Seven of Nine in Star Trek: Voyager, Sunday only); and in his first Trek appearance, six-time Emmy Award-winner Kelsey Grammer (Captain Morgan Bateson from Star Trek: The Next Generation, Saturday only).

• Gene Roddenberry’s 100th birthday will be given a special tribute as we celebrate and honor the life and career of the legendary creator of Star Trek.

• Several unique science panels by leading industry expert Dr. Mohamed Noor, Dean of Natural Sciences at Duke University and science consultant for Star Trek, will focus on how real-life science equates with the Star Trek universe. Dr. David Williams, renowned planetary geologist with Arizona State University and consultant of many NASA planetary missions, will discuss the exploration of our solar system and its many diverse planets, moons and asteroids and as well as the past and future exploration of Saturn’s largest moon.

• The late Leonard Nimoy, who would have turned 90 this year, will be honored with a special fine art photography exhibit as well as video footage of his convention appearance highlights.

In addition to celebrities, the non-stop theatrical show will include behind-the-scenes presentations, costume and trivia contests, no-minimum bid auctions of unique collectibles and one-of-a-kind items, and special fan-made music videos. The exhibit hall will boast major companies and distributors selling and displaying sci-fi collectibles from across the universe.

Along with nighttime themed parties, the Saturday Night Gala Celebration will return with the Nevada Pops Orchestra. This special night features Maestro Richard McGee and a 45-piece orchestra who will honor Gene Roddenberry’s 100th birthday and his legacy and impact. Special quest conductors will be Dennis McCarthy (Grammy Award-winning composer) and Jeff Russo (Emmy Award-winning composer know for his score of “Star Trek: Discovery”). Anthony Rapp (Star Trek: Discovery) and Isa Briones (Star Trek: Picard) will perform with the orchestra. The concert will take place Saturday, August 14 at 9:30 p.m. (a separate ticket of $75 is required for general admission).

Want to get married in Las Vegas style? Now you can say “I do” on the Original Series Bridge or The Next Generation’s 10 Forward replicas. Wedding packages start at $1500 (include ceremony and photo session at location) and can accommodate up to 50 guests.

For cosplayers, Saturday is the day! The Costume Competition with celebrity judges, special on-stage costume panels, the annual Costume Parade throughout the convention, and a number of cosplayer meet ups are all scheduled. Garak’s Tailor and Repair will be returning to handle any emergency costume repairs for free throughout the weekend.

General admission tickets are available in advance (www.creationent.com) or at the door and start at $65 for a single day. Show hours are Wednesday and Thursday, 10:30 a.m. – 7:00 p.m., Friday, 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m., Saturday, 8:30 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. and Sunday, 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. (times are tentative).

For further information, call Creation Entertainment, 818/409-0960, or visit our website at www.creationent.com.

