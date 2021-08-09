Summer Time Kickback with Friends – Trying Avaline Wine

Summer time means sunshine, beach, outdoors and time with family and friends. Taking advantage of the beautiful weather; what’s not to like hanging out on a patio, rooftop, or even air conditioning with your favorite people, food and drinks?
Wine is for myself and my friends the go-to drink when in each other’s company. We are always seeking out something great and refreshing, I was looking forward to trying a bottle of . After all, a bottle that has the summary of “Pairs well with: The warmth of the sun and the company of your best friend” is off to a great start.
If you haven’t heard, global icon and wellness author Cameron Diaz and entrepreneur Katherine Power (Who What Wear, Versed Skincare, Merit Beauty), released a new clean vegan wine brand, Avaline. The wines are made with organic grapes and without extra sugars, colors and concentrates. Thumbs up to that!
But the main question was; how does it taste?
After a Saturday morning playing tennis, my friends and I decided to bring out some snacks and open up a bottle of Avaline Rosé. Described as follows:
- Grape Varieties: Grenache, Cinsault, Cabernet Sauvignon, Caladoc & Syrah
- Tasting Notes:
- Has a clear pale and bright color
- The nose is seductive with fruity and floral, intense aromas composed of peach, citrus and exotics fruits with an elegant rose note
- The mouth is fresh and becomes more complex with the aromas of yellow flesh fruits
- Region: Provence, France
It sounded perfect for this summer day. Grabbing my glass, yes, I did get the fruit aromas. It was refreshing and we all had a second glass. After trying the Rosé, I definitely am looking forward to trying another type.
The Avaline lineup also includes:
Avaline Sparkling Rosé
- Grape Varieties: Xarel·lo, Macabeu, Parellada and Monastrell
- Tasting Notes: Subtly floral and fruity yet vibrantly refreshing
- Region: Penedès, Spain
Avaline Sparkling
- Grape Varieties: Xarel·lo, Macabeu and Parellada
- Tasting Notes: Dry, refreshing and effervescent bubbly
- Region: Penedès, Spain
Avaline Red
- Grape Varieties: Grenache, Syrah
- Tasting Notes: Light to medium-bodied with bright red fruit and delicate aromas that are balanced by the perfect touch of spice
- Region: Rhône, France
Avaline White
- Grape Varieties: Xarel·lo, Macabeo and Malvasía
- Tasting Notes: Dry with a crisp, fresh finish
- Region: Penedès, Spain
Give them a try, you may find a new favorite for any occasion. Cheers!
All wines are available for purchase on DrinkAvaline.com for an SRP of $24 – $26.
Photos courtesy KLG Public Relations
