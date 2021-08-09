Summer Time Kickback with Friends – Trying Avaline Wine

Summer time means sunshine, beach, outdoors and time with family and friends. Taking advantage of the beautiful weather; what’s not to like hanging out on a patio, rooftop, or even air conditioning with your favorite people, food and drinks?

Wine is for myself and my friends the go-to drink when in each other’s company. We are always seeking out something great and refreshing, I was looking forward to trying a bottle of . After all, a bottle that has the summary of “Pairs well with: The warmth of the sun and the company of your best friend” is off to a great start.

If you haven’t heard, global icon and wellness author Cameron Diaz and entrepreneur Katherine Power (Who What Wear, Versed Skincare, Merit Beauty), released a new clean vegan wine brand, Avaline. The wines are made with organic grapes and without extra sugars, colors and concentrates. Thumbs up to that!

But the main question was; how does it taste?

After a Saturday morning playing tennis, my friends and I decided to bring out some snacks and open up a bottle of Avaline Rosé. Described as follows:

Grape Varieties: Grenache, Cinsault, Cabernet Sauvignon, Caladoc & Syrah

Has a clear pale and bright color

The nose is seductive with fruity and floral, intense aromas composed of peach, citrus and exotics fruits with an elegant rose note

The mouth is fresh and becomes more complex with the aromas of yellow flesh fruits

Region: Provence, France

It sounded perfect for this summer day. Grabbing my glass, yes, I did get the fruit aromas. It was refreshing and we all had a second glass. After trying the Rosé, I definitely am looking forward to trying another type.

The Avaline lineup also includes:

Avaline Sparkling Rosé

Grape Varieties: Xarel·lo, Macabeu, Parellada and Monastrell

Tasting Notes: Subtly floral and fruity yet vibrantly refreshing

Region: Penedès, Spain

Avaline Sparkling

Grape Varieties: Xarel·lo, Macabeu and Parellada

Tasting Notes: Dry, refreshing and effervescent bubbly

Region: Penedès, Spain

Avaline Red

Grape Varieties: Grenache, Syrah

Tasting Notes: Light to medium-bodied with bright red fruit and delicate aromas that are balanced by the perfect touch of spice

Region: Rhône, France

Avaline White

Grape Varieties: Xarel·lo, Macabeo and Malvasía

Tasting Notes: Dry with a crisp, fresh finish

Region: Penedès, Spain

Give them a try, you may find a new favorite for any occasion. Cheers!

All wines are available for purchase on DrinkAvaline.com for an SRP of $24 – $26.

Photos courtesy KLG Public Relations