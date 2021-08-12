Eight Lounge to Open its Doors This Fall at Resorts World Las Vegas

Eight Lounge, a state-of-the-art cigar & spirits lounge will light up Las Vegas beginning this fall. Located at Resorts World Las Vegas, the newest property to be built on the Strip in over a decade, Eight will offer premier hand-rolled cigars & spirits in a comfortable environment that’s both stylish, contemporary and vibrant.

With over 150 different cigars, Eight will carry tobacco products exclusive to its custom-built walk-in humidor. Limited edition cigars will also litter the cigar vault, giving guests the chance to try once-in-a-lifetime cigars.



In addition to its smoke selection, Eight’s cocktail program is second-to-none, as bartenders carefully perfect time-honored and modernized cocktails to pair with guest’s cigar of choice. Acting as “cigar sommeliers,” Eight’s mixologists will be well-versed in the flavor profiles of premium tobaccos, giving them the innate ability to complement smokes with a spirit. Adding to the allure, temperature-controlled lockers will be available for members only, the perfect stowaway to preserve spirits and cigars.

Eight has left no stone unturned in its design, even recognizing the importance and symbolism the number has in Chinese culture. The number, which is thought as infinite in East Asia, is incorporated into the lounge and humidor, which is divided into eight sections. The new lounge is a concept created by entrepreneur Giuseppe Bravo and David Chesnoff, partner and celebrity attorney. The two first united to launch Las Vegas’ premier ticket broker, Bravo Tickets. Now they embark on their second joint venture teaming up with Clique Hospitality as their managing partner.

The deep tufted couches and dark wood trimming give an air of refinement, sophistication and masculinity, while the brightly lit bar-length chandelier and subtle pops of color emanate femininity. Further maintaining the clean aesthetic, an ultra-modern filtration system refreshes air every four minutes to keep air clean, fresh and constantly flowing.

“Eight’s uniqueness will be intriguing to cigar aficionados and novices,” said John Pettei, managing partner. “We’re shredding the clichés and stigmas associated with cigars— the old man in the smoky room — and bringing sophistication and sexiness back.”

“Eight is not your average cigar lounge, we are breaking barriers and bringing the highest level of service and hospitality to the luxurious hotel and casino that is Resorts World Las Vegas,” said Giuseppe Bravo. “With over 150 different cigars sourced from around the globe along with its lavish furniture, Eight is the perfect place to escape for a well-earned smoke.”

While Eight’s interior serves as the heartbeat of the bar, the 2,300-square-foot outdoor patio — complete with a tranquil fireplace and a misting and heating trellis — acts as a sanctuary and provides a respite from the frenzy of the casino. The bar’s brilliance will also be in its adaptability, as a noticeable but seamless transition will take place as the day turns to night — at which time the lounge will shift from a classic cigar bar to a lively indoor-outdoor “cigar friendly” lounge catering to those looking to smoke or meet up over a cocktail.

www.eightloungelv.com | Instagram: @eightloungelv

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/eightloungelv

Photo Renderings – Credit: Eight Lounge at Resorts World Las Vegas