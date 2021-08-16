Nonnina Restaurant Review – New Happy Hour Menu and Summer Pasta Kits

The beloved and popular Italian restaurant, Nonnina, in Chicago’s River North neighborhood, now offers a brand new summer happy hour menu! Enjoy and experience Italian classics with delicious Italian cuisine using locally sourced, seasonal ingredients, with the warm hospitality of a neighborhood trattoria.

Nonnina’s outdoor patio

Happy hour menu dishes include Nonnina Meatballs, Arancini, Parmesan Truffle Fries, Iceberg Wedge Salad, Oysters on the half shell, and more for just $6.00-$10.00. House wines and cocktails are also available for $6.00-$7.00, allowing guests to enjoy delicious food and cocktails without breaking the bank. This at-a-steal-menu is available on Mondays through Fridays from 3:00-6:00pm.

Also available just in time for summer is Nonnina’s lunch-time fare, (Nonnina To-Go), located immediately off the restaurant entry, and delicious Fresh Pasta Kits. Order amazing Italian sandwiches, pizza, salads, and many other homemade specialties. With the Chicago Riverwalk’s recent reopening, Nonnina also has the Riverwalk Package available, which is perfect for foodies looking to picnic or enjoy a nice lunch break from work with a view. Nonnina To-Go is open Monday through Friday, daily at 10:30 a.m.

Nonnina-To-Go pasta kits (Photo: nonninachicago.com)

The Nonnina Fresh Pasta Kits are also the perfect way to continue to support local businesses during the pandemic. Chicagoans can still make the perfect meal and be chefs in their own kitchen, while also supporting local! Nonnina’s Fresh Pasta Kits can be given as gifts, at-home date night experiences, and more. Chef Boudouvas is encouraging diners to purchase pasta kits, and make them “their own creation” by playing around with different ingredients and recipe ideas.

My guest and I had the opportunity this past July to enjoy Nonnina’s new happy hour menu. What better way is there to experience Chicago’s sunny, summer weather, than dining alfresco with amazing food, drink, and the outdoor views of our beautiful city?

Nonninna, which means “granny” in Italian, sums up what this fantastic restaurant has to offer: keeping the family tradition and customs alive. Nonnina offers authentic Italian food and classics that utilize locally sourced, seasonal ingredients. This elevated cooling is inspired by Italian family dinners, within the warm hospitality of a neighborhood trattoria.

It was a lovely summer evening, and my guest and I were seated outside on the patio. It was a perfect alfresco dining experience. Our amazing server, Roberto, was always smiling, very attentive and knowledgeable about the menus when we asked for recommendations. The overall service was fantastic with a very attentive staff.

Nonnina’s olive oil, balsamic vinegar and fantastic cocktails

Cheers!

We started our happy hour meal with delicious cocktails, the Lydia (Buffalo Trace Bourbon) and the Lucia (Grey Goose, elderflower tequila, grapefruit juice, lime juice). There was also plentiful, fresh bread available for dipping into Nonnina’s own bottled Italian extra virgin olive oil and aged balsamic vinegar).

My guest had the oysters in half shell (half dozen oysters, champagne mignonette with fresh lemon juice). She loved how perfect they tasted-nice and fresh from Massachusetts). She also tasted samples of the Nonnina meatballs (prime short rib meatball, tomato sauce, basil, parmigiano-reggiano), and cheese burger sliders (8 oz. Grilled Beef patty, wild Mushrooms, fontina cheese, truffle mayo, parmesan Fries). The meatball was juicy with a nice spicy kick and had a very nice texture. It was enjoyable soaking up the marinara sauce with the bread slice. The slider was grilled to perfection.

Oysters in half shell

Nonnina cheeseburger slider and meatball sampler

As for myself, I indulged in the addicting parmesan truffle fries (norwis potato, parmesan cheese, chopped black truffles) and the creamy and woodsy leek and mushroom pizza (dinner menu-leek confit, wild mushrooms, black truffle, tomini, fiori di latte).

Parmesan truffle fries

Leek and mushroom pizza

The grand finale was the delectable flourless chocolate cake, which oozed a warm and gooey chocolatey center. The fragrance of the sliced strawberries, raspberries and berry ice cream, was also wonderful, completing the dessert.

Flourless chocolate cake

After the meal, I was able to get a tour of the restaurant and a sneak park of Nonnina’s garden atrium, which is a second dining room with a tropical plant theme with lights. We loved the entire dining experience and I could not have asked for a better meal, al fresco dining evening or service!

Walls are decorated with antique pans, skillets and old photographs



Indoor bar and dining area

*Nonnina accepts reservations via OpenTable, or you can call 312-822-0077 to book. Takeout service and curbside pick-up are available Monday through Saturday, and are now available for pickup and delivery through DoorDash, Caviar, GrubHub and Uber Eats.

Take your lunch break with Nonnina To-Go! Pick-up classic Italian sandwiches, pizza, salads and many other homemade specialties. Located immediately off the restaurant entry, Nonnina is the perfect place to find specialty oils, spices and signature ingredients to create classic Italian dishes at home.

For small gatherings in the office or at home, bring Nonnina to your table with catered lunch. Choose from sandwiches, salads, pastries and more!

New Arrivals:

RiverWalk Package

$35

Large salad, 12-inch sub (or two 6-inch subs), Bottle of wine

Fresh Pastas

5 oz $7 | 12 oz $12

Pappardelle, Squid Ink Linguini, Spaghetti, Spinach Fettuccini, Rigatoni, Bucatini

Pasta Sauces

Pint $8 | Quart $15

Marinara, Pomodoro, Vodka Sauce, Amatriciana, Bolognese

Photos: Jennifer Lunz unless otherwise mentioned.

For more information on Nonnina, its menus/promotions, or to make a reservation, please visit the website.

340 N. CLARK ST.

RIVER NORTH CHICAGO, IL 60654

(312) 822-0077

MON-THURS 11a-10:30p

FRI 11a-11p

SAT 5-11p

SUN CLOSED