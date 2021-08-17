Dine and Watch the Incredible U.S. Navy Blue Angels Fly – Sail with City Cruises Chicago

Look! Up in the sky! It’s the U.S. Navy Blue Angels! The Air & Water Show is always an exciting time. You can have the best seats in the city – the water!

Seadog

City Cruises Chicago invites guests to set sail throughout the Air & Water Show weekend, which will feature a special solo demonstration by the U.S. Navy Blue Angels this year, by offering six dining cruises during the preview/practice show on Friday, August 20and the live shows on Saturday and Sunday, August 21 and 22. Located at the ports of Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Avenue, City Cruises’ rooftop deck access allows patrons spectacular and unobstructed views of the reimagined show on Lake Michigan. With a delicious 3-course meal, DJ entertainment and rooftop games in addition to the outstanding views, City Cruises is the hot spot to watch the unbelievable Blue Angels perform.

Dinner and Brunch lifestyle shoot on Odyssey Chicago River 2019

“The city has long been anticipating the Air & Water Show due to last year’s cancellation, and we are particularly excited to host guests again as we near the end of summer,” said Dan Russell, Chief Operating Officer of City Cruises. “We cannot wait to set sail and enjoy this last bit of summer in the Chi as we watch the Blue Angels take flight!”

Exterior of OCR Odyssey Chicago River on 07.08.19

AIR & WATER SHOW CRUISE SCHEDULE :

FRIDAY, AUGUST 20th:

PREVIEW CRUISE

TYPE: Premier (Odyssey) Lunch– Indy’s open on Sapphire and Topaz deck

CRUISING TIME: 10:30am-12:30pm (10:00 a.m. boarding)

TYPE: Standard (Spirit) Lunch– Indy’s open on Jubilee and Celebration deck

CRUISING TIME: 11am-1pm (10:00 a.m. boarding)

SATURDAY, AUGUST 21st:

TYPE: Premier (Odyssey) Lunch– Indy’s available on Sapphire and Amethyst deck

CRUISING TIME: 11am-1:30pm (10:30 a.m. boarding)

TYPE: Standard (Spirit) Lunch– Indy’s available on Jubilee and Fiesta deck

CRUISING TIME: 11am-1:30pm (10:30 a.m. boarding)

SUNDAY, AUGUST 22nd :

TYPE: Premier (Odyssey) Brunch– Indy’s available on Sapphire and Topaz

CRUISING TIME: 11am-1:30pm (10:30 a.m. boarding)

TYPE: Standard (Spirit) Lunch– Indy’s available on all decks

CRUISING TIME: 11am-1:30pm (10:30 a.m. boarding)

For more information about the Chicago Air & Water Show weekend cruises, please visitCityCruises.com. Or to see the City of Chicago’s official release for the show, visit Chicago.gov

Hornblower-March 2017

City Cruises Cancellation Information:

City Cruises is not responsible for the cancelation or time changes of the City of Chicago’s Air and Water show due to weather or other conditions. Cruise times are based on the City of Chicago’s official release for the Air and Water show. There will be no refunds.

Toasting on the Odyssey Lake Michigan Chicago

ABOUT CITY EXPERIENCES

City Experiences represents Hornblower Group’s expansive portfolio of water- and land-based experience companies and includes two sub-brands: City Cruises and City Ferry. City Cruises companies operate dining, sightseeing and private events across 22 destinations in the U.S., Canada and the UK. City Cruises companies also operate cruises on behalf of the National Park Service and the Niagara Parks Commission and currently hold service contracts to provide ferry service to the Statue of Liberty National Monument and the Ellis Island National Museum of Immigration, Alcatraz Island and Niagara Falls. City Ferry companies offer specialized knowledge and expertise required to transport passengers, vehicles and other cargo safely across inland and coastal waterways, serving as operator of NYC Ferry and Puerto Rico ferry system, among others. City Experiences’ portfolio of companies also offers a range of water- and land-based experiences including shore excursions, partner-offered experiences, multi-port packages, with companies including Cruising Excursions, ShoreTrips, Niagara Jet Adventures and Walks products. For more information visit cityexperiences.com.

Photos are courtesy of City Cruises