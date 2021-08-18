Celebrate World Photo Day Every Day with A Tour of Instagrammable Spots at Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas

Having the most Instagrammable photo is the hallmark of a trip to Vegas. World Photo Day may be August 19 but at Grand Canal Shoppes inside The Venetian Resort (PHOTOS), guests can visit for the perfect shot for a double tap every day. The Shoppes is known for the picture-perfect backdrop available at every turn and the Insta-worthy attractions inside the iconic destination. Please see below for the top five places guests need to visit this for the ultimate photo tour at Grand Canal Shoppes for breathtaking shots.

Location: St. Marks Square

Description: Start at the gorgeous St. Marks Square. Be transported to the streets of Venice at the iconic St. Marks Square at Grand Canal Shoppes inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas. Adorned with exquisite lamp posts and replicas of Italian flats with balconies, St. Marks Square is the perfect backdrop for a photo of a lifetime. Strike a pose under the beautiful blue sky and rake in the likes on Instagram. Additionally, the awe-inspiring Streetmosphere, a beloved live entertainment experience, can be a great addition to a shot as the cast is dressed in chic Renaissance-inspired costuming.

Location: Gondolas on the Grand Canal

Description: Next, find the nearest gondola for an incredible photo moment. No trip is complete without an iconic photo on the grand canal at The Shoppes. Take a ride in an authentic Venetian-style gondola or use the gondolas to enhance the breathtaking backdrop. The renowned gondola experience offers an impressive photo moment with the backdrop of the spectacular famed canal that spans throughout the destination and boisterous serenading gondoliers, this is a once in a lifetime experience to flaunt on Instagram.

Location: The Wishing Tree

Description: Guests can make their way to the luxury wing of The Shoppes to take the perfect photo at The Wishing Tree. The magnificent sculpture is the centerpiece of the wing and resembles a 20-foot tall olive tree. The stunning piece of art is adorned with brass leaves and hidden glass birds in a serene Italian garden-esque space that makes for the perfect backdrop. As an added experience, The Wishing Tree is enhanced with an AR experience that allows guests to scan a QR code on their smartphone to speak their wish into an Instagram filter. Guests will be in awe as they watch their wish nestle into the golden canopy of the Wishing Tree’s crown.

Location: Museum of Dreams Space

Description: The next stop would have to be at the most photo worthy experience Museum of Dream Space, also known as MoDS. MoDS provides some of the most Instagrammable backdrops that will bring in the likes. The one-of-a-kind immersive experience offers a world of culture and creativity filled with state-of-the-art technology and structural design. Guests can visit each of the six awe-inspiring rooms within MoDS to create captivating moments to treasure forever.

Location: Madame Tussauds Las Vegas

Description: For the final stop, guests can step into the star studded, Madame Tussauds Las Vegas at Grand Canal Shoppes inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas. What better way to spice up an Instagram feed than to feature A-list celebrities such as Miley Cyrus, Queen Bey, Drake and so much more.

(Photos Courtesy Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas)