Brandelle in Hypeach: [Back Lot Paradise]

E-commerce is changing the conversation between consumers + fashion brands. Instead of a live experience of going to a store, the internet now contains D2C websites from brands where you can browse their collections for sale and purchase over the internet. One new fashion e-commerce company based in Orange County, CA with Angeleno style in mind is Hypeach, founded in 2020. “As an ecommerce brand, there is limitless digital reach online [Hypeach].”

Video by David Molina

Instead of a brick-and-mortar presence, companies are harnessing the avenue of fashion e-commerce – note that a number of these e-commerce brands that have been started post-COVID. Fashion e-commerce represents 29.5 percent of the total retail sales [Statista], worth $533 billion in 2018 with $170 billion in sales projected by 2022. 30% is a welcoming invitation for companies to profit and sell apparel to consumers on a vast array of platforms, though most noted is the stand-alone website by brands uploading the latest items for sale.

Photography by David Molina

Photography by David Molina

Photography by David Molina

What sets Hypeach clothes apart from other brands?

Quality, first and foremost. At Hypeach, every item is hand-selected for quality. We take pride in only offering apparel that meets certain quality criteria. Also, our “California Fresh” styles set us apart. Our clothes are inspired by the Southern California coastal lifestyle that is playful, elevated, and fresh. We also offer swimwear made in Los Angeles and a substantial assortment of apparel made in the USA.

What does your day-to-day look like as a founder?

“Pre or post-COVID?” Marlo & Brian jokingly laugh. The drive into the office each morning is my creative zen focus time music cranking in the car! For Brian, it’s an early morning workout to get the blood flowing.

Brian oversees all operations, finance, and digital marketing, while I lead all creative, product, styling, and brand-related happenings. Our HQ is a true start-up environment where we collaborate and work synergistically in real-time with our respective and shared teams. No two days are the same, but there is always a lot of content strategy, brand partnership activity, and digital marketing analysis happening!

Where do you see Hypeach in five years?

We seek to be widely recognized and valued for bringing quality to the “fast fashion” marketspace. We plan to be designing our own apparel and creating styles from start to finish. We hope to create deeper elements of giving back and showcasing the work of our charity partner, GlobalGirl Media. And, we hope to, at least, triple the size of our organization within five years.

Photography by David Molina

Photography by David Molina

Photography by David Molina

Photography by David Molina

Introduce us to the relationship between you and Global Girl Media. It seems many fashion brands are incorporating charity partnerships into their business model. What makes the combination a necessity in every fashion company for the future?

Utilizing fashion as a force for good and giving back was one of our core goals from the outset before we launched publicly. We sought out GlobalGirl Media (GGM) because of its mission. GGM empowers young women from underrepresented backgrounds with digital journalism training to elevate marginalized voices & help reshape the media. We donate a portion of every purchase to GGM. I’m also a member of its executive board. All businesses should strive to give back in some capacity and support causes that are important – pay it forward simply because it’s the right thing to do.

Photography by David Molina

Photography by David Molina

Photography by David Molina

Photography by David Molina

Photography by David Molina

Explain your price points. Why did you decide on this type of line and was it for

or because of the COVID pandemic era of casual wear?

We strongly believe that high-quality apparel should be affordable. If you’ve shopped online, you know it’s nearly impossible to find both in today’s online marketplace.

To give an example of our price points, we offer double-lined bodycon dresses between $38 – $45. High-quality one piece swimsuits and bikinis under $100. The most flattering denim by KanCan & Flying Monkey ranging from $48 – $65. And our Hypeach Active performance-wear line beginning at $38.

From our inception, we wanted to offer a unique online shopping experience that includes consistently high-quality apparel, affordable prices, and an exceptional customer experience. It’s our distinctly Hypeach value proposition!

Do you think this [market] will change post-COVID? If not, what direction do you see your company going in when it comes to the product design component of Hypeach?

The launching of our Athleisure collection in 2021 was a direct response to living amidst the pandemic. And, we have absolutely seen fashion trends and consumer preferences shift with life returning to normalcy.

Photography by David Molina

Photography by David Molina

Photography by David Molina

Breaking away from fast fashion, what is Hypeach doing to ensure sustainable practices…do you source your materials?

At the moment, we do not design nor source our own materials. We seek out and carry Made in USA apparel as much as possible. And, while we are technically not a “sustainable brand” – since our garments are made to last a lifetime in one’s closet, we know this contributes positively to the overall health of our planet in one small way.

Photography by David Molina [Portfolio]

Model: Brandelle

Wardrobe: Hypeach