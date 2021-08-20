Swiminsta – THE Swimwear Line You Need This Summer and Beyond

This summer dive into delicious fruits and fragrant floral prints straight off the runway from the new Christian Lacroix x SWIMINISTA collaborative. The much anticipated womens and girls collection is made for every mood and each beautifully unique body. Established by Rock & Republic Co-Founder and serial mompreneur Andréa Bernholtz, SWIMINISTA is known for pioneering an uplifting the swimwear experience.

Fully adjustable, personalized fits in XS-XL and top sizes A-DD provide ultra-flattering support for every distinctive silhouette while the brand’s environmentally conscious approach proactively reduces the industry’s carbon footprint. Launching June 25, 2021, an ultra-luxe line of signature two-piece and one-piece styles in fresh Christian Lacroix prints that give you chic, comfortable confidence.

We got a chance to speak with Andréa herself on the brand, the industry, and more. Read along below for the EXCLUSIVE interview!

-What makes SWIMINISTA different from other swimwear brands?

The difference is all in the details! I wanted to make sure that each swimsuit is adjustable to fit all shapes and sizes, even our busty ladies. I design with comfort and fashion in mind, with each of our pieces I tried to problem solve so everyone can feel confident in their bathing suit. SWIMINISTA materials are all compostable or recyclable (including the packaging), and made from post-consumer plastics such as recycled plastic bottles.

-The swimwear industry is booming. How do you/your designs stay ahead of the trends?

I am constantly asking women and girls what they look for or want to find in a swimsuit. After all, these women will be the ones wearing it, so why not get their opinion and create what they want. As for designs, I collaborate with world renown designers likeChristian Lacroix and in Spring 2022 I will be collaborating with Hawaiian designer Sig Zane famous for his outlined flower prints. SWIMINISTA is SWIM + FASHIONISTA so I have to bring the best of what I see on the runway to the water!

-When a consumer wears your designs, what do you want them to feel?

I want each and every person to feel their best, to be confident in my styles: comfortably YOU!

-Where do you get your design inspiration from?

I get my inspiration from everywhere, especially day to day life and traveling. I am in the Hawaiian Islands a lot getting inspiration, I just left the islands doing trunk shows at the Four Season Hotels there, but my inspiration really comes from the women/girls who wear my designs and seeing what they want in a swimsuit.