2021 Fall Gift Guide – For School, Work and the Home

yeddi Vac Station

yeedi just launched a new robot vacuum that vacuums, mops, self-empties and can hold up to 30 days of dirt. It’s the perfect at-home appliance that can do the dirty work while you enjoy life outside!

Highlights include:

Self-empty station: holds up to 30 days of dirt & debris

3D visual SLAM mapping: no more haphazard bumping or missed spots!

Advanced floor-type detection with wet-mop safety system: automatically boosts suction on carpets and wet mops hard surfaces only

Customizable cleans: select, skip, and auto-schedule different zones in your home to suit your needs, like more frequently in high traffic areas

*Full review on yeedi coming soon!

$499 Buy now!

Nollapelli – Signature Sheet Set

Nollapelli combines the latest in beauty science, textile technology, and sleep discovery with the ideal union of natural, eco-friendly fibers, silky polymers, and fine pima cotton. It hits the sweet spot with a fabric made from 65% naturally-derived yarns (TENCEL and cotton) and 35% synthetic yarns (nylon) in a unique, dual-face construction. The side of the fabric in direct contact with your skin provides a dry, cool, and soothing environment. The outer side away from the skin quickly absorbs and dissipates moisture.

The signature sheet set is made from Nollapelli’s innovative fabric designed to restore you, your skin, and your hair while you sleep. The bedding is Made in the USA, always soft to the touch with just enough slip. Stays cool all night long, and is easy to care for! Set includes 1 fitted sheet, 1 flat sheet, and 2 pillowcases. Available in Full, Queen, King, Split King, and California King.

$275 Buy now!

The Uptown Backpack

If you are looking for a diaper bag with style, The Uptown Backpack is better than a shoulder bag, equipped with insulated pockets, stroller straps, and more. It is made with a light and easily wipeable surface material and includes a large padded changing mat. With a sleek, convertible black design, this backpack will make mama look and feel like an on-the-go trendsetter.

Follow them @kalencom

$60 Buy now!

Mightly – Back-to-School dresses

There is a new source for certified organic and fair trade kidswear making back-to-school shopping easy and sustainable. Mightly is a one-stop-shop for boys and girls with an array of styles for ages 2 to 14. The brand brings sustainable clothing mainstream with affordable, quality organic cotton options, including graphic tees, leggings, hoodies, dresses, PJs, and masks.

Pretty enough for parties and comfortable enough for everyday. Mightly’s skater dress has just the right amount of twirl and on seam pockets to hold their treasures, and is tag-less! Mightly’s t-shirt dress can be worn alone or tunic style with leggings. This dress is as comfortable as a favorite tee.

Designed in California. Made in India in a fair trade certified factory.

$42.45 (on sale) Buy now!

MP Magic Egyptian Cotton Bath Towel Collection

Egyptian Cotton Giza 86, 720 GSM, OEKO-TEX certified, incredibly soft and absorbent, ultimately upgrade your shower experience!

If you are looking for a super soft and ultra-absorbent towel to wick away any moisture from your body after a long shower, Egyptian cotton is just the one. And compares to ordinary towels, MP Magic bath towels use low twist yarns, which create more air and space between the fibers, which yields a terrycloth fabric that’s especially soft and absorbent. This feature also decreases the time it takes the towel to dry after use or washing.

You can also check out their newest towel on Kickstarter.

$39 + Buy now!

Potette 2-in1 Value Pack

Get those littles ones ready for preschool with the Potette 2-in-1 Value Pack. Rated #1 in the market, this ultimate potty-training tool featuring a raised splash guard to prevent spillage, easy grip handles for your toddler to grab, a contoured seat for your child’s comfort, and a sturdy well-balanced base. Ideal for travel, the Potette folds flat so it can fit in your purse or diaper bag.

Follow them @potetteusa

$34.99 Buy now!

MCubed Backpacks

MCubed Backpacks® are affordable and trendy, created by a mompreneur and teacher who knows first-hand the importance of motivating young students by providing them with the essentials for a successful school year and tools to build self confidence. Preschoolers as young as three years old wear these backpacks with ease and comfort.

$29.00 Buy now!

Mightly – Kids Adjustable Fit Face Masks

Each set is made with three layers of organic cotton and adjustable straps for extra comfort and the perfect fit. 100% GOTS Certified Organic Cotton, Fair Trade Certified, tag-less, and machine washable. There are five masks per pack. Mightly Face Masks are not medical-grade.

Mightly is a new source for certified organic and fair trade kidswear making back-to-school shopping easy and sustainable. Mightly is a one-stop-shop for boys and girls with an array of styles for ages 2 to 14. The brand brings sustainable clothing mainstream with affordable, quality organic cotton options, including graphic tees, leggings, hoodies, dresses, PJs, and masks.

$24.95 Buy now!

PATH Water

Looking for an environmentally friendly addition to add to your school/work lunch boxes? Meet PATH Water — the aluminum bottled water brand that’s being touted as the best bottled water of 2021 by celebrities like Ryan Seacrest, Kevin Hart, Sterling K. Brown and more!

Since bringing their eco-friendly bottled water to market in 2015, they’ve diverted hundreds of millions of single-use plastic bottles from our oceans and landfills.They are iInfinitely refillable, made from lightweight aluminum that is 100% recyclable. BPA free, with wide mouth opening for easy refilling and they are made in the USA!

Start your PATH journey with one of three water option: Still – pure reverse osmosis filtered water; Sparkling – delicately carbonated with added electrolytes; or Alkaline – pH of 9.5+ with specialty electrolytes. Individual 20oz and 25oz bottles are all under $3.

$19.99 for a 9 pack Buy now!

SinkShroom

Now you can say goodbye to harmful and harsh liquid chemicals like Drano and hello to these nifty little gadgets that have over 85,000 reviews on Amazon. Basically these little magic shrooms which stay hidden inside your drains catch every single particle of hair and other debris which eventually would lead to clogs. Once a month, you simply pull the shrooms out of the drain and wipe the collected debris off with toilet paper or paper towel and you’ll never have clogs again!

$14.99 Buy now!

Be the Dragon: 9 Keys to Unlocking Your Inner Magic

Inspired by a young protester at the 2017 Women’s March on Washington whose sign bore the powerful message “Don’t fashion me into a maiden that needs saving from a dragon. I AM THE DRAGON and I will eat you whole,” author Catherine J. Manning wrote Be the Dragon: 9 Keys to Unlocking Your Inner Magic (out September 2021). Paired with friendly, colorful spreads, this whimsical book is a guide to being one’s bravest self in every way possible and unpacks social emotional learning for children aged 7-10.

Be The Dragon offers lessons about how young readers can connect with other people and better understand their own feelings.

$14.95 Pre-order now!

ZYN

Inflammation affects those who are aging. And research shows that turmeric can help. What’s an easy, TASTY way to get one’s dose of turmeric? ZYN Daily Wellness Drink Mixes.ZYN Daily Wellness Drink Mix is a great-tasting 10 calorie, electrolyte drink powder you mix with water for immunity and recovery. It has two key ingredients to reduce inflammation: curcumin and piperine.Curcumin is an orange-yellow, bio-active ingredient in turmeric and is one of the most widely researched components of Turmeric and its associated health benefits. According to academic and scientific research, curcumin is responsible for most of Turmeric’s potential health benefits. The curcumin-infused powdered drink mix has four delicious, refreshing flavors – Strawberry Yuzu, Blackberry Dragon Fruit, Passion Fruit Lemonade, and Mango Pomegranate. Each is an on-the-go solution for a variety of wellness benefits: rapid recovery from workouts, gut health, hydration, immunity boost, and of course, inflammation. Sold in packs of 8 ($12.99), 20 ($29.99), and 36 ($49.99)

$12.99 + Buy now!

BetterBody Foods Antioxidant Fruit and Fiber Blend

This organic Antioxidant Fruit and Fiber Blend is the perfect way to sneak more goodness into any diet. Each serving is bursting with fiber, protein and superfoods like turmeric, chia seeds and baobab. This antioxidant powerhouse provides 100% daily value of Vitamin A, B1, B2, B3, B6, C and E per serving. And here’s the best part: the neutral flavor means no one will even know it’s there, making it a super solution for picky eaters.

$11.98 Buy now!

Welch’s Juicefuls

A perfect snack for school, work, and anytime in between! Made with REAL fruit on the outside and delicious juice on the inside, Welch’s Juicefuls brings all the goodness we love and expect from Welch’s Fruit Snacks, only with a fun, fruit and juice combination! Available in three mouthwatering varieties including Mixed Fruit, Berry Blast and Island Splash, Welch’s Juicefuls are easily delivered straight to doorsteps from Amazon, Target or Walmart.

$2.59 Buy now!

Original Gummi FunMix®

Featuring over 60 different gummies in 6 fun and delicious mixes, each bag of Original Gummi FunMix® promises a tasty, textured experience of fun and flavor, including:

Tropical Fish Party™: A sea of up to 18 exotic and mouthwatering combinations like Kiwi Guava & Mango, Passion Fruit & Lemonade, and Tropical Punch & Watermelon that will have your taste buds partying in tropical paradise.

Gummi Party ® : A mouth-watering combination of 18 gummi favorites including Gummi Cherries, Gummi Swirl’z, Gummi Bears, Gummi Worms, Gummi Sharks and more.

: A mouth-watering combination of 18 gummi favorites including Gummi Cherries, Gummi Swirl’z, Gummi Bears, Gummi Worms, Gummi Sharks and more. Swirl’z Party ® : A one of a kind fruit ‘n cream fusion in 5 assorted flavors including Oranges ‘n Cream, Lemon ‘n Cream, Lemon-Lime ‘n Cream, Strawberries ‘n Cream and Blue Raspberries ‘n Cream for a summery flavor soiree candy lovers will crave again and again.

: A one of a kind fruit ‘n cream fusion in 5 assorted flavors including Oranges ‘n Cream, Lemon ‘n Cream, Lemon-Lime ‘n Cream, Strawberries ‘n Cream and Blue Raspberries ‘n Cream for a summery flavor soiree candy lovers will crave again and again. Sour Party®: A tantalizing blend of 16 sour treats including bite-sized Rainbow Belts, Crème Filled Sour Licorice Straws, Sour Mini Worms, Sour Cherries, and many more.

Original Gummi FunMix® is available in-store at Dollar Tree, Family Dollar, and across the USA at favorite convenience stores, grocery stores, and other retail outlets, with online availability on Amazon in various packs and sizes including 4 oz. and 5oz. peg bags with a suggested retail of $1.00-$1.79 each.

Follow them now @gummifunmix

$1+ Buy now!

*Photos courtesy of respective companies

*Feature image by Mike Fox on Unsplash