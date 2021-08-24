BottleRock Napa Valley Announces its Impeccable Culinary Stage Lineup

Those attending BottleRock Napa Valley are in for a treat for this years festival! The infamous 3-day festival just announced its impeccable line up at the culinary stage! Chefs José Andrés and Guy Fieri, as well as Ayesha Curry and Dave Grohl were announced on Tuesday among the performers at BottleRock Napa Valley‘s Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage.

Photo Courtesy of BottleRock

Situated in the heart of America’s wine and food playground, BottleRock Napa Valley, presented by JaM Cellars, has announced that some of the world’s most celebrated culinary talent, including José Andrés, Guy Fieri, Aarón Sánchez, Gail Simmons, Roy Choi and Ayesha Curry will join headliner Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters, along withmany of the festival’s top musical performers including G-Eazy, Maren Morris, Portugal.The Man, Black Pumas, James Murphy, Finneas and dozens moreon the crowd-pleasing Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage, leading a star-studded lineup that will deliver memorable mash-up moments during the three-day festival, September 3-5, 2021, in historic downtown Napa.

Photo Courtesy of BottleRock



Additional 2021 culinary stars appearing on the stage include Michael Mina, Tyler Florence,Michael and Bryan Voltaggio, Todd English, Ming Tsai, Matt Horn and Brooke Williamson, perfectly paired with musicians and celebrities including Brooklyn Beckham, Jon Batiste, Warren G, Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert, Jonathan Sadowski, Hunter Pence, Jeffrey Lippold “Leather Man” of Village People, Matt Nathanson, Digable Planets and Lawrence. Also appearing is KTVU Sports AnchorMark Ibanez and the Culinary Stage emcee is Emmy Award winning TV personality and KCBS “Foodie Chap”Liam Mayclem.

“It’s been really enjoyable putting together the Williams Sonoma Stage lineup this year as we all begin to reconnect and have some fun,” BottleRock partner Dave Graham said in a statement. “The 2021 lineup includes some great personalities and we’re looking forward to some classic moments for festival fans.”

Photo Courtesy of BottleRock

BottleRock Napa Valley, presented by JaM Cellars, announces the 2021 festival lineup today, featuring over 80 musical acts including headline artists Guns N’ Roses, Foo Fighters, Miley Cyrus, Megan Thee Stallion, G-Eazy and Run The Jewels. The three-day music, wine, craft brew and culinary festival will take place in the heart of the City of Napa at the Napa Valley Expo on September 3-5, 2021.

If you’re still on the hunt for tickets for BottleRock, click HERE.