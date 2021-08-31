Discover Portland, Maine, the historic seacoast town on Casco Bay

Portland is a hip, happening town with a cool creative vibe and a welcoming attitude. You’ll notice the scent of fresh seafood wafting in the air, historic white clapboard houses and the sound of seagulls in flight. People flock to this city for the lighthouses, lobsters, and L.L. Bean. This city of contrasts blends the old with the new, creating a sense of can-do spirit. To get a feel for this historic city, take a 50-minute narrated sightseeing tour aboard an original open-air Vintage Fire Engine. Tour guide Reilly used video and graphics to tell us about the history of Portland, influenced by the initial British rule and early fishmongers who build the city. The tour drove by lighthouses, museums, civil war forts and amazing buildings of historical significance such as the popular Henry Wadsworth Longfellow’s birthplace/museum. Reilly showed us the different neighborhoods with a few stops for picture-taking opps. Highly recommended as a great way to see Portland!



Canopy by Hilton – Portland’s Only Rooftop Bar

Welcome to the newest hotel in Portland and it’s a beauty! Spanking brand new the Canopy by Hilton Portland Waterfront opened in the summer, the first Hilton lifestyle hotel to open in the New England region. With an ideal waterfront location, the hotel is convenient to everything Portland. The hotel offers 135 guestrooms all featuring the latest state of the art, eco-friendly amenities, Wellness Suites and pet-friendly program. Check out their 24-hour fitness center featuring Peloton bikes and Technogym equipment.

Head up to Luna on the six floor for Portland’s first indoor/outdoor rooftop bar overlooking Casco Bay. Enjoy cocktails, a raw bar and small plates with Maine classics like Crab Roll, Lobster Roll and New England Clam Dip. Ooh and aah at the exquisite views, sure to capture your imagination on a Portland starry night. It’s a very popular spot, so make a reservation to ensure your seats.





Get a grab n’ go breakfast or lunch at Salt Yard Café and Bar which features traditional New England fare with a twist. This café/restaurant features expert coffee barista-made beverages, grab-and-go breakfast, soups, salads and sandwiches. We opted for the avocado toast and veggie omelet as the perfect way to start the day.

Hankering for a bike ride? Pedal on with one of their complimentary orange Canopy Bicycles to get around the city. Check out the locally made goods from Maine crafters and artisans in the lobby. The Canopy Portland offered warm, friendly hospitality at its best. We look forward to returning.



Street & Company – Fresh fish and innovative fare

Located on a cobblestone patch on the pedestrian-only Wharf Street, this Portland staple has been open since 1989. This Mediterranean, bistro style restaurant will make you feel like you’ve walked into a café in Europe. Featuring an all-seafood menu, highlights include fresh-caught lobster, shrimp, oysters, swordfish, tuna and more. We started with arugula salad blended with grapes and goat cheese, topped with citrus vinaigrette. Entrees included the Sole Francaise, which was served in a pan with Red Bliss potatoes and Hert Covert, perfecto! Award-winning wine list. Reservations are a must. Street and Co.

For more information, go to http://visitportland.com



