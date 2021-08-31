I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change Review – Modern Day Relationships?

By Kathy Carpenter

Theatre review for I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change at Kit Carson Park.

Patio Playhouse at Kit Carson Amphitheater presents “I Love you, You’re Perfect, Now Change,” Bringing fun back to the theater. After 18 months of forced restrainment, we can at least for now, enjoy live community theatre. Book and lyrics by Joe Dipietro, and muse by Jimmy Roberts, director Kristen Fogle adds her magic to the light-minded romp. Fun that hits home.

Let me set the stage, a beautiful late summer night, under the moon. You get out of the hot stuffy house into the refreshing night air. With a light sweater in case of a minor cool off. Your surrounded by other actual people, voices and laughter. The ambience peaceful, the perfect end of summer relaxation you need.

I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change, is, and this dates me a “Love American Style,” type play 17 different modern relationship skits. Dealing with multi aspects of human companionship. Each skit with a cute title displayed on the backdrop curtain while scene is being set. Simple sets which move in and out. With regular clothes serving as the costumes in these modern day tales.

My favorite scene was “What ever happened to baby’s parent” I’ve always spent a lot of time with babies , toddlers, and young kids. You forget what it’s like to be with adults. Although in my case instead of talking baby talk to adults, I talk to the kids the same as I would talk to an adult. I also, enjoyed “Men Who Talk and the Woman Who Pretend They are Listening’. But every skit is funny and something is sure to hit home with you.

This show makes you laugh and we all need that after what we has been through. We need fun, laughter, and connection with others even if it;s just watching the same show with other present. The actors feed off the audience energy. It’s something they have been craving.

Being Covid safe the show only features four actors. Two husband and wife teams. Four actors with tremendous talent. Taking on so many characters. They also sing. The woman’s voices were on fire. I loved the voice of Cassiopeia Guthrie, absolutely beautiful, with my sister loved the voice of Amy Throckmorton. The men were strong actors, David Guthrie and Brandon Throckmorton.

The three piece orchestra plays flawlessly from the background onstage. Jerrica Ignacio, plays keyboard. Tyler Buu, plays the drum, and Stuart Holmes plays the reed. A couple of instruments not normally found in a theatre band,

It’s time to get back out in the world and enjoy yourself. While you can. This is your perfect opportunity, Theatre in the fresh outdoors.

Although Patio playhouse generally does family theatre at Kit Carson Amphitheater this is definitely not a show for kids. Leave them at home and enjoy a date night.

I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change

The show runs August 27 – September11, 2021

Patio Playhouse

Kit Carson Amphitheater

Escondido

www.pat6ioplayhouse.com

760.746-6669

With the next show Patio

Playhouse returns indoors for a full season with a full season line-up.

When We Were Young and Unafraid

October 8-31 ,2021