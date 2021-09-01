Cultural Activities in the Hamptons Continue through Labor Day

There’s still plenty to feed the cultural beast in you if you’re visiting the Hamptons this month.

Here are some of the best for a range of interests from art to theater to music.

Camelot, credit: Meryl Pearlstein

Bay Street Theater – A Musical under the Stars: Camelot

Bay Street Theater moves from its Sag Harbor location to an expansive open-air setting in

Bridgehampton. The theater’s outdoor version of Camelot has been such a hit that it’s been

extended through September 5. Broadway stars grace the performance which is set on an

elevated stage in a socially distanced, Covid-aware setting. Masks are required and there is

ample parking in the lot behind Carvel. Lerner & Loewe’s Camelot is a star among Broadway

musicals with music that transcends generations. With memories of Richard Burton, Julie

Andrews and Robert Goulet in mind, the cast shines with outstanding performances by Britney

Coleman (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Sunset Boulevard) as Guinevere and Jeremy

Kushner (Rent, Jersey Boys) as King Arthur. Allan Dalla Villa’s Mordred, an evil troll like

character, is a showstopper.

Dinner at Calissa credit Meryl Pearlstein

Calissa Restaurant – Calissa Sounds

Calissa Restaurant in Water Mill adds a musical note to their shimmering Greek dining with

performances on their outdoor stage. Set adjacent to the restaurant’s expansive, light-rimmed

terrace, the very international experience concludes on September 3 with a collaborate DJ set

by St. Lucia and RAC. Calissa Sounds bring live DJ entertainment under one open-air “roof” to

create the ultimate Mykonos meets the Hamptons mashup music-driven experience.

Reservations with table minimums can be made by visiting

https://www.calissahamptons.com/calissasounds/. Have a meal with the likes of grilled

branzino, horiatiki and lobster pasta or enjoy late-night bottle service in this magical setting.

Joshua Henry at Calissa credit Meryl Pearlstein

Calissa Restaurant – Broadway Out East

The hugely popular Broadway Out East weekly program at Calissa has one more concert to go,

with timing TBD, featuring Broadway star Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Annie

Live!). Check out the restaurant’s website for updates. The good news is that the new program

was such a success that it will become a permanent series next summer. The recent show by

Joshua Henry (Hamilton, Carousel) was a wonderful mix of familiar show tunes and songs from

his upcoming album GROW. Other performers this summer included husband-and-wife

superstar team, Andy Karl (Pretty Woman, Groundhog Day, Rocky) and Orfeh (Pretty Woman,

Legally Blonde).

Southampton Arts Center credit Meryl Pearlstein

Southampton Arts Center — Hamptons Fine Arts Fair

Southampton Village has evolved to become a thriving arts district on the East End. 70 galleries

from around the globe will gather at the Southampton Arts Center for the Hamptons Fine Art

Fair as a celebration and tribute to the region's rich history as a haven for the creation and

patronage of art. The SAC galleries and grounds will be transformed from Thursday, September

2 through Sunday, September 5 for the international art fair which also benefits the

Southampton Arts Center.

Chase Bayberry Bush The Parrish Art Museum

The Parrish Art Museum

There’s always something exciting happening at Water Mill’s Parrish Art Museum.

In addition to the Parrish Collection of more than 3,000 paintings, sculpture, works on paper,

and mixed media, visitors can learn more about the artists and individual art works featured in

Artist Stories. The series explores the dynamic history of artists of the region from the 1820s to

the present through historic photographs, biographical information, a timeline and interactive

map.

Music will ring out on the museum’s outdoor terrace on September 3 with The HooDoo

Loungers who take their inspiration from the Gri Gri of Dr. John to the swingin’ rock n’ roll of

Fats Domino. Blending it all together with a bit of classic soul and New Orleans Swing, the band

brings it together for an inspired and original musical gumbo. This outdoor event requires all

attendees to show proof of their vaccination status or recent negative COVID test (within 72

hours)

Stephen Talkhouse

If a rock or folk concert is more your thing, the intimate Stephen Talkhouse concert hall in

Amagansett has a schedule of performances lined up for the coming weeks. Book online for The

Wailers on September 3, female rockers Lez Zeppelin on September 4 and local favorite

The Nancy Atlas Project on September 5. Each date also features a late-night addition of other

rock ‘n roll bands. Check the website for the full concert program for upcoming weeks.