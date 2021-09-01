Labor Day Weekend 2021 – Food, Cocktails, Dining and More

Labor Day Weekend is without question one of the biggest weekends of the year, the end of summer is near and it is a time to enjoy the long weekend. To help you find the best places to soak up the sun and spend your nights at, Splash Magazines Worldwide has put together a list of some of the best restaurants to enjoy during the long weekend as well as plenty of stay at home cocktails and food to share with guests.

Lanea, Santa Monica’s Premier Cocktail Bar and Taqueria Celebrates Labor Day Weekend with Variety of Picnic Packs, DJ’s, and All-You-Can-Eat Brunch Tacos + Cocktail for $25

Praised for “the best Mexican food on the Westside” and “Best Bar in LA”, Santa Monica’s premiere cocktail bar and Mexican Taqueria, Lanea will be celebrating Labor Day Weekend with a variety of Picnic Packs complete with tacos, canned cocktails, pico de gallo, serape blanket and piñata to take to the beach, and All-You-Can-Eat Brunch Tacos and cocktail of choice for only $25. Guests can also sip cocktails curbside with their expanded outdoor dining area, following County of Los Angeles health guidelines.



For Labor Day Weekend, patrons can grab one of Lanea’s popular Picnic Packs perfect for a day at the beach including: Mini Fiesta Pack with four street tacos, two JAJA cocktails, chips & pico de gallo and a mini piñata for $29, The Picnic Pack that includes six street tacos, two cocktails, chips & pico de gallo and a Mexican serape blanket for $49, or the Grande Fiesta Pack which contains eight street tacos of your choice, chips and pico de gallo, four JAJA cocktails, Mexican serape blanket, and a piñata for $69.

Lanea Picnic Pack

Six street tacos, two cocktails, chips & pico de gallo and a Mexican serape blanket



Guests can also enjoy Lanea’s All-You-Can-Eat Brunch Street Tacosand Cocktail for $25 all weekend long. Additional breakfast items include Huevos Con Chorizo (scrambled eggs, queso, spicy pork sausage), Huevos Con Bacon (scrambled eggs, queso, bacon bits), Huevos Con Sausage (scrambled eggs, queso, sausage link bits), Huevos Con Veggie (scrambled eggs, queso, sauteed spinach and mushrooms), Huevos Con Queso (scrambled eggs, queso), and Huevos Con Beyond Meat (scrambled eggs, queso, beyond meat with Petra’s seasonings). All of Lanea’s Brunch Street Tacos are handmade to order on 100% gluten-free corn tortillas.

DJs spinning on Fridays and Saturdays starting at 9 p.m. Hours of operation are Tuesday – Thursday 6 p.m. to 12 p.m., Friday 12 p.m. to 2 a.m., Saturday 11 a.m. to 2 a.m., Sunday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Weekend Brunch (Saturday & Sunday) from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Delivery of alcohol and food is available through Toast, Grubhub, Doordash, Postmates, and UberEats (food only). Pick-up is available by calling the restaurant directly at 424-265-PIER (7437). Visit: www.gotolanea.com.



Cafe Gratitude (Larchmont, Art’s District, Venice)

For those of us looking for a plant-based option this Labor Day, order Café Gratitude favorites online or through the Cafe Gratitude app and receive 50% off their sustainable, canned Nomadica Wine. Get sandwiches, wraps, flatbreads, bowls, and more delivered to your door for free on any order over $50 – take-out and dine-in also available.

Canned Nomadica Wine

Gracias Madre West Hollywood

Grab Gracias Madre to-go or order online this Labor Day and receive free delivery on any order over $50. With plant-based Mexican fare like Jackfruit Carnitas Tacos, Grilled Street Corn, Nachos, and more – there’s something for everyone attending the holiday festivities! Gracias Madre is also offering 50% off their signature canned Purista Margarita – a perfect & refreshing way to sip through the day. Visit Gracias Madre’s website to order delivery, take-out, or to make a reservation.

Purista Margarita

Messhall Kitchen (Whiskey Flights, BBQ, & Oyster Tuesday)

Local favorite gastropub Messhall Kitchen in Los Feliz, will be offering a special whiskey flight for the holiday… plus a one-night only return of their legendary Oyster Tuesday (in honor of their ninth anniversary).

Labor Day

Become a Whiskey connoisseur with Beverage Director Amanda Arebalo’s curated Whiskey Flight to honor Labor Day this year. With tastings like The Moderately Curious ($25) featuring Bardstown Bourbon Company Fusion Series, Colonel E.H. Taylor Single Barrel, Joseph Magnus Straight Bourbon, and Hancock’s Reserve Single Barrel. Or the The Baller Lineup ($75) featuring: Elijah Craig 23yr, W.L. Weller Barrel Proof 2019, Parker’s Heritage 24yr, and Van Winkle Special Reserve 12yr “Lot B”.

Don’t forget Messhall Kitchen has small and large BBQ platters that include pulled pork, baby back ribs, chicken, hot links, smoked angus sirloin with all the fixins! Bring the holiday crew to Messhall’s ‘backyard’ or order BBQ to-go for the party.

Messhall Kitchen BBQ

Oyster Tuesday / Anniversary Celebration (Sept 7)

To keep the festivities going after the holiday weekend, Messhall will be bringing back their iconic Oyster Tuesday for one night only — Tuesday, September 7. Guests can enjoy $1 oysters and $5 draft beers from 4pm until they run out! The day also marks the restaurant’s ninth anniversary since taking over the iconic building, which was formerly Willard’s Chicken Inn, owned by the iconic film director Cecil B. DeMille.

1800 Tequila has a number of great cocktails that are perfect for any Labor Day celebration – whether you’re savoring the last few moments of summer, or looking forward to fall, 1800 has tequila cocktails perfect for any mood. Please find below three ideal Labor Day cocktails, and links to purchase 1800 Silver (Drizly & ReserveBar), 1800 Coconut (Drizly & ReserveBar), and 1800 Reposado (Drizly & ReserveBar).

1800 Beachy Keen

1800 Beachy Keen

2 oz. 1800 Silver

½ oz. fresh lemon juice

¾ oz. peach nectar

3 oz. ginger beer

Directions: Combine tequila, lemon juice and peach nectar in a cocktail shaker and shake with ice. Strain over fresh ice in a Collins glass and top with ginger beer. Garnish with a peach slice.

1800 Coco Creamsicle

1800 Coco Creamsicle

2 oz. 1800 Coconut

½ oz. fresh lemon juice

½ oz. fresh orange juice

½ oz. vanilla syrup

Directions: Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker and shake with ice. Strain over fresh ice in a rocks glass and garnish with a salt rim and a lemon wheel.

1800 Spiked Ginger Green Tea

1800 Spiked Ginger Green Tea

2 oz. 1800 Reposado

4 oz. green tea

½ oz. fresh lemon juice

½ oz. simple syrup

Tonic water, to top

Directions: Combine all ingredients in a Collins glass with ice and stir. Top with tonic water and stir gently to incorporate. Garnish with half a grapefruit wheel and a rosemary sprig.