Meet Delic, The World’s First Premier Psychedelic and Wellness Edutainment Event and Expo – Coming to Area 51 in Las Vegas

WHAT: Think Burning Man meets CES. The experiential two-day event will feature new technologies and research, thought-provoking presentations, dancers, music, 3D mapping, and the world’s largest psychedelic business expo.

The twenty hours of panels and keynotes will include a broad array of topics such as: “Why Are Psychedelics Medicine?”, “How Big Money is (Already) Playing Psychedelics,” “PTSD Reset and Recovery,” “Psychedelics & Addiction: an Intimate Discussion on Recovery in a Modern World,” “Psychedelic Investment,” “Ketamine Clinics Today, Psilocybin and MDMA Therapy Tomorrow,” “Microdosing,” “Psychedelic Activism,” “Aphrodisiacs and Psychedelics: A History of Medicine for Love”, “How Psychedelics Can be Effectively Used for Physical Optimization,” and “Drug Use for Grown-Ups.” Musical and entertainment acts will also take place both evenings following the panels and keynote speakers.

WHO: Leading experts from science, wellness, and business industries include:

Meet Delic Founders: Matt Stang (CEO of Delic Corp), Jackee Stang (Co-founder & Chief Creative Officer of Delic Corp and, Co-founder & Executive Producer of Meet Delic)

Emcee: Shane Mauss

Keynote Speakers: Alyson Charles, Aubrey Marcus, Ben Westhoff, Brittany Hoogenboom, Chris Ryan PhD, Dr. Carl Hart, Dr. Dave Rabin, Dr. Molly Maloof, Duncan Trussell, Ekaterina Malievskaia, George Goldsmith, Gil Hedley, PhD, Ifetayo Harvey, Jason Silva, Laura Dawn, Msc., and Luke Storey

Panelists: Adam Bramlage, Amber Amendola, Barbara Branaman, Craig Salerno LAC/LPC, David Feifel MD/PhD, Deanne Adamson, Dina Burkitbayeva, Donald Gauvreau, Dr. Dave Rabin, Dr. Devon Christie MD, Dr. Harry Mcllroy, Dr. Jeff Chen MD/MBA, Dr. Markus Roggen, Dr. Matt Cook, Dr. Stephanie Coleman MD/MPH, Florencia Bollini, Gary Smith, Hanifa Nayo Washington, Ifetayo Harvey, Jemie Sae Koo, Jennifer Pereira, Joshua White, Kathryn Fantauzzi, Kraig Fox, Laura Dawn Msc., Lauren Mendelsohn Esq., Lauren Taus LCSW, Lisa Dannen MA, Mark Goldfogel, Martin Tobias, Matt Stang, Matt Zemon, Mitchell Gomez, Nanea Reeves, Paul Rosen, Phoebe McPherson, Robbie Bent, Ronan Levy, Sam Chapman, Sam Ko MD/MBA, Sara Kennedy, Sashi Gerzon-Rose LPC, Sashko Despotovski, Sonia Weiss Pick, Spencer Hawkswell, Victor Mifsud, Will Siu MD/DPHIL.

WHY: Meet Delic is committed to bringing awareness of the science-backed benefits of psychedelics and business opportunities to the mainstream and larger global community by reframing the psychedelic conversation. The two-day, fully immersive experience will offer over 50 expert speakers who are the driving forces changing the stigma associated with psychedelics, as well as long-time advocates of the superior health benefits of using psychedelic treatments for some of society’s most damaging and serious ailments. This once- in-a-lifetime psychedelic and wellness Edutainment event will equally satisfy the curious newcomer and veteran psychonaut. Never before have this many psychedelic and wellness thought and business leaders been brought together under one roof. This is an experience you don’t want to miss!

WHEN: November 6 – 7, 2021

WHERE: AREA15, 3215 S Rancho Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89102

TICKETS: Starting at $99, Purchase tickets, HERE

