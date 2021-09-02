The Best Labor Day Food Deals for 2021 

RetailMeNot has shared a long list of Labor Day specials which you can enjoy.

Bahama Breeze

Bring those island vibes to you. Order family style Caribbean Bundles starting at $34.99 featuring your choice of an entrée and side, a salad and Cuban bread. The bundles serve up to four people and come fully cooked for easy grubbing. Choose from Jerk Chicken Wings, Baby Back Ribs, Seafood Paella and more. Bundles are available for curbside takeout.

BBQGuys

In celebration of Labor Day, BBQGuys is offering tons of can’t-miss deals on all of your outdoor grilling needs! These include:

Bonefish Grill

In honor of the long holiday weekend, from September 4–7, Bonefish Grill is offering the Lobster and Shrimp Family Bundle ($45), which includes salad, family style sides and freshly baked cookies and serves up to five people. You can also grab a Lobster and Shrimp Roll entrée featuring perfectly chilled, shucked lobster and shrimp tossed with Bonefish’s signature Bang Bang sauce and served in a lightly toasted baguette.

Because Labor Day pays tribute to the contributions and achievements of American workers, starting September 11, Bonefish Grill will extend its 10% Military Discount to also include first responders and rename this offer to “Heroes” Discount moving forward.

The Capital Grille

Bring a luxury cookout to your kitchen with Capital Grille’s at-home Steak Grille Boxes. Each box includes four uncooked steaks, which are cut daily by the in-house butcher, and comes with The Capital Grille’s signature steak sauce and seasoning for you to prepare with at home. You can also order from The Capital Grille’s takeout menu and pair your dinner with the ultimate wine experience: The Generous Pour @Home.

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf

Between September 5 and September 7 last year, you could grab The Original Ice Blended drink or buy any size beverage of your choice, and get one free at company-owned The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf locations in California and Arizona. They may offer this deal again!

Cheddar’s

Grab Family Bundles starting at $24.99 and featuring scratch-made classics to feed the whole crew. Select from entrées like House-Smoked Baby Back Ribs, hand-breaded Chicken Tenders and Grilled Salmon or a combination of items. All include two family-size sides and a half-dozen signature Honey Butter Croissants.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit

Last year, Dickey’s was rocking 50% off nearly all items in their retail collection. These included Dickey’s original barbecue sauce, seasonings, apparel rubs and barbecue beans. They may offer a similar deal this year.

Eddie V’s

Check out the Black Tie Marketplace Boxes, which offer a selection of uncooked prime steaks and lobster for your at-home grilling pleasure. Boxes serve four or more, and you can choose from options that include Filet Mignon; New York Strip and Filet Mignon; Prime Bone-in Ribeye; and Lobster and Filet Mignon. You can also take your pick of luxe sides, such as Truffled Macaroni and Cheese or Crab Fried Rice. Wine and champagne are available at select locations.

Einstein Bros. Bagels

So this offer is more of a back-to-school treat, but it runs on Labor Day Monday, so I’m including it! On every Monday between now and September 17 (Labor Day included), you can score a great deal by picking up 40% off of a fresh-baked Baker’s Dozen – just $7! – for bakery pickup or curbside pickup.

GODIVA

From Friday, September 3 through Saturday, September 11, you can get 20% off on GODIVA.com.

Greenleaf Foods

Families looking for a delicious, guilt free, plant-based burger should look no further than Lightlife Plant-Based Burgers. Grillers will get that same sizzle they crave, and can pile them high with their favorite fixings, including Lightlife Smart Bacon. Now through September 2, guests can receive $1.50 off of Lightlife Smart Bacon at participating Sprouts retail locations.

For hot dog lovers who want all the taste of a traditional hot dog without the saturated fats and cholesterol, at-home chefs can cook up Lightlife Smart Dogs and Lightlife Jumbo Smart Dogs. Consumers who are worried about missing those summer afternoons at the ballpark can turn to the Field Roast Signature Stadium Dog for a natural hardwood smoked taste. From September 1 to September 21, Harris Teeter is offering guests $1.50 off any frozen Field Roast or Lightlife product.

Hopdoddy Burger Bar

From Thursday, September 2 – Monday, September 6, you can order Hopdoddy’s DIY Burger Kit and get one free 12-ounce bottle of Hop Saucewhen using the code BOTTLED at checkout. The Hop Sauce is available in five flavors you’ll want to try, like the Chipotle Aioli, Doddy Mayo and more! If you’re looking for a drink to celebrate on Labor Day instead, try Hopdoddy’s Roadie — a half-gallon bag of frozen house margarita made with fresh, hand-squeezed juice — so you can enjoy and easily celebrate with friends!

Jamba

From September 3-6, Jamba is offering free delivery on orders $15+ for My Jamba Rewards members. Jamba guests can get their hands on the newest iced beverages, Gotcha Matcha and Bold ‘n Cold Brew, as well as an early Fall favorite Pumpkin Smash.

Jimmy John’s

Last year, Jimmy John’s offered a limited-time deal in which you could save 20% off any order of $10 or more. Maybe they will offer this deal again!

Joe’s Crab Shack

Celebrate the end of summer at Joe’s! From September 3 through September 6, get deals on their two favorite cocktails: TKO Punch or Category 5 Hurricane.

JuneShine Hard Kombucha

Score free shipping on orders of $50+ during Labor Day Weekend.

LongHorn Steakhouse

Last year you could grab a delicious, quality meal to-go. Certified Grill Masters were serving up fresh, never frozen, boldly seasoned steak cuts like the tender Flo’s Filet, 20-oz. bone-in Outlaw Ribeye and fire-grilled LongHorn Porterhouse. Let’s see what they offer this year!

Marco Sweets & Spices

This new ice cream delivery service is providing 10% off your first order.

Martha Stewart Wine Co.

Take 30% off sitewide with the promo code LABORDAY30.

Metro Diner

Last year, you could get four free buttermilk-marinated chicken tenders with the purchase of a “Fried Chicken & Waffle Meal Pack.” This pack included enough chicken and waffles to feed a family of four—all for $44 when ordered for takeout, or add $2 and get it delivered.

Olive Garden

Grab pasta and $15 bottles of wine, which are available for Carside Pickup with the purchase of food at select locations. Options include Confetti Pink Moscato Blend, Roscato Rosso Dolce or Moscato Primo Amore. A toast to that! You can also choose from Fettuccine Alfredo, Chicken Parmigiana, and more starting at $34.99 or a Family Bundle with one large pan of Classic Lasagna, jumbo house salad and breadsticks starting at $49.99.

Quiznos

Last year, Quiznos was celebrating over Labor Day weekend with their new Smilin’ Pig sub. It was available for $4 to all customers–8” sub in the US and 6” sub in Canada. Let’s see what they offer this year.

Red Lobster

Did someone say biscuits? Red Lobster has Family Meal Deals that you can order as to-go, curbside pickup or free touchless delivery (Note: Check with your local restaurant to see which options are available).

Starting at just $7 per person, you can choose from a dozen or more different options like Shrimp Scampi, Salmon, Shrimp or Crab Linguini Alfredo, and Parrot Isle Jumbo Coconut Shrimp. Each selection comes with eight Cheddar Bay Biscuits, along with a choice of two family size sides. To make weeknights even easier, Red Lobster is offering FREE touchless delivery on To Go orders placed through DoorDash, Monday, 9/6 (Labor Day) through Friday, 9/10.

Seasons 52

Wine not try Seasons 52’s Rosé All Day, All Summer, promotion through September 14? This curated menu features Jansz Brut Rosé, Vanderpump Dry Rosé, a rosé lemonade and rosé sangria. Items start at $10 and are available for takeout.

Smoothie King

Pumpkin season officially kicks off at Smoothie King on August, 31 with five pumpkin smoothies (including new Keto Champ Pumpkin) hitting menus. In celebration, guests nationwide can redeem a taste for free! All Healthy Rewards Members can visit their site between August 31 to September 2 to take a fun, pumpkin-themed quiz and redeem a free 12 oz. pumpkin smoothie of their choice. This smoothie freebie will be redeemable through September 6 with Smoothie King’s Healthy Rewards app.

Wine Insiders

Get 35% off sitewide with the promo code SUMMERSIPS.

Yard House

Grab 64-ounce beer growlers to go in select markets, allowing you to bring that fresh-from-the-keg goodness home with you. Take your pick between brews House Honey Blonde, House Golden Pilsner, Yard House Cuvée and more. Yard House also offers family takeout meals to enjoy.

Yogurtland

Last year, this beloved yogurt shop debuted a new Honey Roasted Peanut Soft Serve flavor on Labor Day. Yum! And for a limited time, Yogurtland offered two build-your-own frozen yogurt cups starting at $13, available on all major third-party delivery apps, including UberEats, Postmates, DoorDash and Grubhub. They will likely have a similar deal this year!

