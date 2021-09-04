Haymarket Opera Company Performs in a Film-Handel’s “Orlando” with All-Star Cast

Haymarket Opera Company’s release of the All-star Film of Handel’s Orlando presents Act Premieres: September 16, 23, 30, 2021 and Full film online October 1-31, 2021.

The Haymarket Opera Company (HOC) presents their new top-quality film of Handel’s magic opera, Orlando, staged and costumed for visual splendor alongside a star-studded cast.

HOC Press Photo Orlando,Copyright 2021 Original Production Artwork Zuleyka Benitez

Imaginative and arresting film techniques capture the genius of Handel and the show-stopping artistry of the performers: Bejun Mehta in the title role, Emily Fons (Medoro), David Govertsen (Zoroastro), Kimberly Jones (Angelica), and Erica Schuller (Dorinda).

Harpsichordist Jory Vinikour rejoins the Haymarket Opera Orchestra, led by Craig Trompeter.

Plunging us into a medieval world of chivalry and sorcery, Bejun Mehta leads this production with his iconic and visceral interpretation of this conflicted anti-hero. Sounding more exciting than ever, Mehta’s deep understanding of the character electrifies this production as Orlando’s battle plays out in his own psyche.

Emily Fons returns to the company following her lauded performance in the title role of Haymarket’s 2018 production of Cesti’s L’Orontea. Kimberly Jones, David Govertsen, and Erica Schuller—all revered stars in the Haymarket firmament—each shine in their second filmed opera with the company.

Anna Cillan Photography, 2021, Weddings

The production team includes creative producer Chase Hopkins; film director Garry Grasinski of Chicago’s Grayson Media; Grammy-nominated audio engineer Mary Mazurek; distribution and film team from Chicago’s Aphorism Studios; lighting designer Lindsey Lyddan; stage director Sarah Edgar; costume designer Stephanie Cluggish in her Haymarket debut, and original production artwork by Chicago artist Zuleyka V. Benitez projected throughout.

Orlando was filmed in June 2021 at the new Jarvis Opera Hall at DePaul University, the first production to take place in the venue.

HOC orchestra, Anna Cillan Photography, 2021, Weddings

The history: Handel’s astonishing theatrical sensibility turned Ariosto’s epic Orlando Furioso into an operatic tour-de-force, exploring themes of heroism, love, and insanity through experimental musico-dramatic forms considered cutting-edge at its 1732 premiere.

The story: The warrior knight Orlando is madly in love with Angelica, Princess of Cathay. Angelica and the shepherdess Dorinda both love Prince Medoro. Deception and chaos reign. Can the sorcerer Zoroastro, benevolent guardian of Orlando, save the day?

Anna Cillan Photography, 2021, Weddings

WATCH ONLINE: Orlando will premiere online in three acts on September 16, 23, and 30, each featuring an online premiere event, with the full opera available for viewing October 1-31, 2021.

PURCHASE TICKETS: http://www.haymarketopera.org/orlando

One ticket ($60) provides access to the entire opera (3 acts) and all virtual premiere events.

About Haymarket Opera Company: Haymarket Opera Company inspires a culturally vibrant community and diversifies the artistic landscape of Chicago and the Midwest through the presentation of historically informed opera and oratorio from the seventeenth and eighteenth centuries. For more information about Hay Market Opera.