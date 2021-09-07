Guns N’ Roses Gets Cut Off and Miley Cyrus Brings the “Party in the USA” to BottleRock

Day two of BottleRock proved to be quite the battle of the bands. Miley Cyrus AND Guns N’ Roses closed out day two of the three-day music festival in Napa Valley.

Guns N’ Roses took the Jam Cellars stage and delivered an insane set complete with over 2.5 hours of hits. “Welcome to the Jungle,” “Absurd,” “Sweet Child of Mine,” “Knockin on Heaven’s Door,” were amongst some of the hits played during the BottleRock set.

Guns N’ Roses Put on a STELLAR Performance. Photo Courtesy of Latitude 38 Entertainment

Despite the true jam sesh, it wouldn’t be a BottleRock experience if without acknowledging Napa’s strict 10pm curfew (regardless of what band is on stage). Unfortunately the plug got pulled right in the middle of the band’s encore, “Paradise City,” featuring guest Dave Grohl. Watch the moment HERE!

The band has been unstoppable since 1985 and have reimagined the Los Angeles rock scene. The release of their 1987 debut Appetite for Destruction has been the best-selling U.S. debut EVER and surpassed 30 million copies globally.

On the Verizon stage, Miley Cyrus surprised guests by delivering an unforgettable set herself. Covering an alt-rock classic, this time putting her spin on Janis Joplin’s 1969 track ‘Maybe’ (itself a cover of The Chantels) for her performance at the 2021 BottleRock festival. Throughout the set, the singer got vulnerable with the audience about finding her way, embracing change, and finally feeling a sense of ‘stability.’

Photo Courtesy of Latitude 38 Entertainment

Introducing the track with a speech about embracing change, Cyrus said: “This song, to me, relates to the changes that I’ve been experiencing in my life, and the things that I’ve lost have come back in what I never knew I wanted or needed to gain.

“Even though sometimes it feels like we have to start from nothing, like with the house fire, and completely rebuild… That fire was almost three years ago and I’m just feeling like I’m starting to find my stability now. And so I want everyone to be patient – nothing worth anything happens overnight, it takes a lot of fucking effort and resilience.” The performance, which you can see below, was nothing short of epic.

Miley dropped her seventh studio album, ‘Plastic Hearts’, back in November of 2020, and opted to close out her set in the best way possible – with a high energy performance of “Party in the USA.”

Other notable acts on Saturday included: Portugal the Man, Young the Giant, Digable Planets, Milkey Chance, Hobo Johnson & The Lovemakers.