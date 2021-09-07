The World Goes Round – Musical Review

By Kathy Carpenter

Coronado Playhouse can finally do a live show. This is their 75th Season and they decided to start with a celebration, as they present “The World Goes Round.” A party in your seat. A range of emotions passing through you, as the actors celebrate life. With everything we’ve been through, and no matter what we go through, the world continues to spin.

Directed by Lauren Haughton Gillis, who wanted to present a celebration. The five actors, celebrating a return to doing what they love, singing, dancing and acting. in front of an audience. The audience for being able to return after a drought of live entertainment, and the collaboration of everyone involved.

The show is a musical review of John Kander and Fred Ebb music. From the shows that have influenced and been such a part of the history of musical theatre. Kander and Ebb’s debut Broadway show was in 1965, “Flora the Red Menace,” starring Liza Minnelli. They were match made in heaven as they went on to do more show for Liza. Songs from the “Rink,” and “Cabaret,” are featured in the show. The Review also, features songs from “Chicago,” “Funny Girl,” and “Kiss of The Spiderwoman,” among other shows. With 36 Kander and Ebb songs featured I’m sure your favorite will be sung..

Some of the songs are simple and fun ditty’s, while some are powerful ballads, wringing with emotion, with yet some, upbeat blockbusters. Something for everyone. My favorites, “All That Jazz,” “Mr. Cellophane,” No secret I’m a “Chicago” fan. “Coffee in a Cardboard Cup,” and the finale song, “New York, New York.” Which was sung in five different languages. I loved the rendition, What a way to close the show.

The multi-talented actors captivating us for two hours, Alyssa Anne Austin, Allie Demers, Johnny Hayes, Janet Hwu. and Shaun Lim. Three woman had two men. The flawlessly played music conducted by Richard Duenez Morrison, who also played keyboard, also on Keyboards, Sarah Sutton/Mary Elledge, Reeds, Matt Gill, and percussion/Drums, Skye Landers.

AS part of the 75th season, the playhouse is offering 75 for 75. a donation program to help the theatre. Check out their website. www,coronadoplayhouse,org.

In addition, for this show they have teamed with the Act San Diego Scholarship program. Which helps support high school and college students majoring in any of the theatre arts. Collected at theatre or online.

Slow down, cool down, and enjoy the show.

Covid safety procedures are taken. You will need to show proof of shots or negative test result when picking up tickets at box office. Also, masks to be worn inside theatre.

Show are Thursday, Friday and Saturday at eight, and Sunday at two.

