BottleRock Napa Valley – A Music Festival Bringing Top Tier Dining to the Forefront

Undoubtedly BottleRock does it right! The food and drink lineup is powered by Michelin-starred restaurants, innovative chefs, premium ingredients not to mention world-renowned wineries. The culinary lineup is superb on all fronts. Here are a few of the impeccable items we ate and drank all while basking in the culinary mecca of Napa Valley.

How can you go wrong with a staple that’s nearby? Woodhouse Fish Co. served lobster rolls and crab rolls that are uber crave-worthy. This place doesn’t skimp on the meat in the small but mighty rolls. Tossed in aioli and topped with chives, where can you go wrong? Check out their their IG HERE!

The mobile Napa based food trailer specializes in fried chicken (they also have a pretty stellar smash sandwich). Family owned and operated, festival-goes could choose either the spicy or original fried chicken sandwich. Served with a side of kettle-made chips, the peppered cayenne heat was just the perfect amount. Check out their their IG HERE!

No BottleRock is complete without a glass of Butter Chardonnay from Jam Cellars! For the 5th year as Presenting Sponsor of BottleRock Napa Valley, Jam Cellars had its irresistibly smooth Butter Chardonnay and Jam Cabernet on deck. Check out their their IG HERE!

Located next to the Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage is the must-visit Hendricks Gin 3-story bar. Over the years, the household brand has made a name for itself and is simply a staple. The bar itself is filled with actors to entertain guests with tricks and frills while waiting for their well-loved signature cocktails. Surrounded by rose pedals and bubbles, how could you miss this? Check out their their IG HERE!

Of course, festival generals like Homeslice Pizza and Gerard’s Paella were in attendance, however there were plenty of Napa staples such as Goose & Gander that were on deck as well. Regardless there are plenty of dining options to meet your needs at BottleRock and literally something for each diet regimen.

Besides the best foods being brought to the center of a unique festival experience, some of the biggest names in the food world headlined the Culinary Stage at BottleRock Napa Valley. BottleRock Napa Valley, the sold-out music festival, returned after a yearlong absence this Labor Day weekend.