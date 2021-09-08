The Smith Restaurant Review – A Perfect Chicago Dining Option

Looking for the ultimate date night on Sundays or things to do this weekend with a friend? Look no further. The Smith has got diners covered with their “Red Sauce Sundays” offering. Priced at $45.00 for two, diners will receive a Chicken Parmesan, Caesar Salad, Rigatoni alla vodka, Parmesan garlic flatbread, and finish the meal out with rainbow cookies. Making it the perfect date night dinner for two!

Red Sauce Sundays at The Smith

Half priced chianti by the glass, carafe, or a big carafe is also available for purchase as an add-on. Red Sauce Sundays is available for indoor or outdoor seating on The Smith’s expansive patio.

The Smith means “a maker skilled in creating happiness,” which is a perfect name for this restaurant. The Smith is the maker, claiming that everyone is empowered to be great makers of food, cocktails, hospitality, warmth, fun energy and smiles.

The Smith’s story began with the goal of building a culture that is empowering, supportive, and positive. The Smith first opened its doors in 2007 in the East Village of New York. Under the senior leadership of CEO and founder Jeffrey Lefcourt, partner Michael Jacobs, VP of Operations Adam Burke, and VP of Culinary and Executive Chef Brian Ellis, The Smith has grown to operate seven locations – four in Manhattan, two in Washington DC, and one in Chicago with additional restaurants planned for the future.

The Smith locations collectively serve over one million guests annually. In addition, Midtown, Lincoln Square, NoMad, and Penn Quarter are consistently in the Top 10 “most reserved” restaurants on OpenTable.

When my guest and I visited The Smith for dinner, we immediately noticed that the restaurant definitely lives up to its name and reputation. From start to finish, our dining experience was highly enjoyable and satisfying, filled with delicious food, drink, service and ambiance.

The Smith interior dining room

The Bar at The Smith

When we were seated, our server was incredibly helpful with descriptions of menu items, as well as suggestions for drinks and food. We had the choice of both ice water and sparkling water to choose from, which was a nice touch (not every restaurant offers this I have noticed).

Though we were not able to dine on a Sunday to sample the Red Sauce Sundays offerings, our meal was nonetheless amazing of its own accord, highlighting The Smith’s incredible dinner menu includes a seafood raw bar, snacks/appetizers, starters, salads, pasta, heaping portions of main course, steaks, sides, house made sodas, coffee/espresso, tea and desserts. The menu offers brunch, lunch and dinner.

The Smith had a lovely cocktail and wine list. We sipped on a delightful dry, crisp Chardonnay (Aerena 2019, Russian River Valley, CA), as well as two amazing cocktails (Cucumber Loco with tequila blanco, cucumber, elderflower, orange liqueur and lime) and the Pickled Vesper with local vodka, gin, pickle juice, habanero, blanc aperitif and celery shrub). The pickled vesper was a memorable highlight of the dining experience. It was refreshing with subtle vegetable flavors, tanginess from the pickle brine, and a dash of heat from the habanero.

The Smith offers an outstanding cocktail and wine menu

Cucumber Loco Cocktail

Main courses included Ricotta Gnocchi with truffle cream and the Lobster Roll with champagne remoulade, marinated tomatoes, baby arugula, buttered brioche and fries. The ricotta gnocchi was pure pasta heaven on a plate. (Our server was very accommodating when I requested spinach and broccoli added to the dish to get my daily greens in). I loved the savory creaminess of the truffle cream and how it heightened the flavor of the cheesy, doughy gnocchi dumplings. The overall flavors and textures were irresistible with comforting flavors of toasted cheese.

Gnocchi with truffle cream, spinach and broccoli

Upon the recommendation of our server, my guest had the lobster roll. He thoroughly enjoyed the luxuriously tender brioche bun, and the light creamy texture and flavor of the lobster inside. The fries were perfectly crispy.

Lobster Roll

With an impressive menu like the Smith’s, how can you possibly skip dessert? Everything on the dessert menu looked delicious, but the S’mores in a Jar stood out from the list. It was gourmet s’mores layered in fluffy, gooey marshmallow goodness, dark chocolate mousse and crushed graham crackers, topped with chocolate covered graph crackers, and a perfectly burnt marshmallow skewer. We were too full to finish it, but were able to bring it home in the jar it came in.

S’mores in a Jar

I could not have asked for a better meal at The Smith. It was a very welcoming experience and we were highly impressed by the ambiance, service and every aspect of food and drink. Though we were there on a Friday, I still long to try the “Red Sauce Sundays” menu. A+ experience-I definitely know where I will be dining on my next Sunday meal out on the town!

DIRECTIONS & HOURS

400 N CLARK STREET (AT W KINZIE STREET) 312.312.5100HOURS

MON – FRI: 11:30AM – 10PM

SAT & SUN: 10:00AM – 10PM

HAPPY HOUR: MON – FRI, 3PM – 6PM

Photos: Jennifer Lunz unless otherwise noted.



For more information on The Smith, or to make a reservation, please visit the website.