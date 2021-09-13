Rembrandt Chamber Musicians – Returning in Person and Online

Rembrandt Chamber Musicians’ John Macfarlane Assumes Helm as Artistic Director for New Season, Group Debuts with World Premiere of Garrop’s Chiaroscuro.

Notable Chamber Music Ensemble Honors Beloved Founders in Season Opener, as Sandra and Robert Morgan celebrate final concert in October.

Rembrandt Chamber Musicians, Chicago’s premiere ensemble focused on classical chamber music and adventurous new works, will hold its season opening concert, the world premiere of Stacy Garrop’s commissioned piece Chiaroscuro, on Sunday, October 10 at 2:00 pm in Nichols Concert Hall and Monday, October 11 at 7:30 pm in Chicago’s PianoForte.

Season 2021

The concert marks the farewell performance of Rembrandt founders Sandra and Robert Morgan as longtime Rembrandt violinist John Macfarlane takes over as Artistic Director of the 30+-year old group.

Chiaroscuro is defined in art as a striking difference between dark and light, and after Garrop’s piece the program embodies that concept, from the emotional shifts of a Rachmaninov trio to the youthful vigor of a Mendelssohn piano quartet. Featured pianists Jeannie Yu and Victor Asuncion join Rembrandt for this first concert of the ensemble’s 2021–2022 season:

RACHMANINOV: Trio élégiaque No. 1 in G Minor

BEETHOVEN: Allegretto in B-flat Major, WoO 39 for piano trio

Philippe GAUBERT: Tarantelle

Stacy GARROP: Chiaroscuro for piano, flute, oboe, violin, viola and cello

MENDELSSOHN: Piano Quartet No. 3 in B Minor, op. 3

About Rembrandt Chamber Musicians

Founded in 1990, Chicago-based Rembrandt Chamber Musicians perpetuates classical chamber music as an accessible, engaging, and deeply personal living art form by presenting world-class performances of well-known masterworks and hidden gems from the Baroque period to the present; collaborating with renowned guest artists; commissioning living composers to create new musical works; and supporting young musicians through an annual high school chamber music competition and educational outreach initiatives. Rembrandt Chamber Musicians features principal members of the Lyric Opera of Chicago as core members of the ensemble. Find more information,

Rembrandt Chamber Musicians 2021-2022 Calendar Listings

“Chiaroscuro”

Sun., Oct. 10 | 2:00 pm | Nichols Concert Hall

Mon., Oct. 11 | 7:30 pm | PianoForte

Holiday Baroque 2021

Sun., Dec. 5 | 3:00 pm | Alice Millar Chapel

Corelli: Concerto grosso in G Minor, op. 6, no. 8, “Christmas Concerto”

The Schumanns’ Fairy Tale

Fri., Feb. 4 | 7:30 pm | The Cliff Dwellers Club

Sun., Feb. 6 | 3:00 pm | Nichols Concert Hall

Robert Schumann: Märchenerzählungen, op. 132

Robert Schumann: Fantasiestücke, op. 73

Clara Schumann: Three Romances for Violin and Piano, op. 22

Robert Schumann: Piano Quartet in E-Flat Major, op. 47

War of the Romantics

Fri., March 11 | 7:30 pm | The Cliff Dwellers Club

Sun., March 13 | 3:00 pm | Nichols Concert Hall

Brahms: Horn Trio in E-Flat Major, op. 40

Felix Draeseke: Quintet in B-flat Major, op. 48 for piano, strings, and horn

Souvenirs

Sun., June 12 | 3:00 pm | Nichols Concert Hall

Bernard Herrmann: “Souvenirs de Voyage”

Tchaikovsky: String Sextet in D Minor, op. 70, “Souvenir de Florence”

General admission tickets to Rembrandt Chamber Musicians concerts are $41. Full season

subscriptions to RCM’s 2021-2022 season begin at $160, representing a 21% discount, and with

other subscriptions available beginning at $110. Student tickets are $12 with a valid student ID.

Tickets may be purchased online or by phone at 872-395-1754.

NOTE: Subscribers and paid single-ticket holders can access online streamed performances of all

Rembrandt’s concerts in the 2021–2022 season.

All graphics were made by Randi Robin Design, Inc., photo is courtesy of Rembrandt Chamber Musicians