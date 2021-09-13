The Chicago History Museum and WTTW partner for Muhammad Ali Documentary

The Chicago History Museum is honored to partner with WTTW for a preview screening of Ken Burns’ new documentary, MUHAMMAD ALI. The screening features selections from the film and is followed by a conversation moderated by Paris Schutz, co-anchor of WTTW’s Chicago Tonight that will delve into the years Ali lived on the South Side of Chicago, his life and legacy, and the intersection of sports, race, and politics. Panelists include the film’s co-directors Sarah Burns and David McMahon; Donald Lassere, President of the Chicago History Museum and former head of the Muhammad Ali Center, and Eboo Patel, founder and president of Interfaith Youth Core.

Sister Harriet Muhammad, Elijah Muhammad, and Casius Clay speak at the Black Muslims annual meeting at the Coliseum, Chicago Illinois. Elijah Muhammad is the leader of the Nation of Islam.

“Muhammad Ali’s legacy is one of evolution, conviction, peace and inspiration. His dedication to excel in his sport and his journey to spread love around the world inspires continuous change today, and we are thrilled to facilitate a community conversation that aligns directly with the Chicago History Museum’s mission to tell Chicago stories from all perspectives,” said Donald Lassere, president and CEO of the Chicago History Museum. “We are honored to partner with WTTW to bring a preview of this groundbreaking docuseries to our audiences.”

Muhammad Ali training, published on page 9 of Muhammad Speaks, November 10, 1967.

“MUHAMMAD ALI”, produced by renowned filmmaker Ken Burns, profiles Muhammad Ali and his iconic athleticism and activism, known widely as “The Greatest”. The four-part documentary follows Ali’s life, highlighting his personal and professional struggles and achievements. From his early rise through the boxing ranks to win gold at the 1960 Rome Olympics to joining the Nation of Islam to becoming a three-time world heavyweight champion with his stunning defeat of George Foreman before retiring to travel the world and spread his message of peace and love. “MUHAMMAD ALI” tells the in-depth story of this peaceful icon. Episode one, “The Greatest”, premieres Sunday, September 19 at 7:00 pm on WTTW.

The screening is free to the public. For more information and to RSVP, please click here.

