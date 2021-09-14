 THE WORLD GOES ‘ROUND at The Marriott Theatre

The Songs of Kander and Ebb

The Marriott Theatre, 10 Marriott Dr. in Lincolnshire, presents THE WORLD GOES ‘ROUND, the delightful musical revue featuring the works of John Kander and Fred Ebb, considered one of the most prolific and acclaimed Broadway musical creative teams of all time. The production will preview Wednesday, September 15th, open September 22nd, and close Sunday, November 7th. Audiences are taken on a journey through Kander and Ebb’s virtual hit parade of songs including showstoppers “Cabaret,” “New York, New York,” “All That Jazz,” and “Maybe This Time.” The revue also covers numbers from Chicago, Funny Lady, Kiss of The Spider Woman, Woman of The Year and more.

Tony & Drama Desk Award-nominated Director and Choreographer Marcia Milgrom Dodge (Ragtime 2009 revival)will direct and choreograph the Marriott Theatre production. Milgrom Dodge recently appeared on 2 episodes of Disney+ ENCORE!. She says, “In our newly reimagined production, five friends meet in an abandoned theatre after almost two years of not being able to do what they love most – Perform! The company reflects on what they’ve lost, re-visits meaningful relationships, re-creates their favorite numbers–with choreography that tips its bowler-hat to the great Bob Fosse–and sings their hearts out, as souls are restored with renewed hope for the future.” Associate Director/Choreographer is Josh Walden, who also served with Milgrom Dodge as Associate Director and Associate Choreographer for the Tony nominated Broadway revival of Ragtime and has choreographed many productions at the Kennedy Center, The Muny and more.

The Artistic Associate for the production is Jonathan Butler-Duplessis. Musical Direction is by Jeff Award winner Ryan T. Nelson. The production will feature Set Design by Christopher Rhoton, Costume Design by Sully Ratke, Lighting Design by Jesse Klug, Sound Design by Michael Daly, Wig Design by Miguel Armstrong, and Properties Design by Sally Zack. Intimacy Consultant is Charlie Baker, Stage Manager is Michael Hendricks, Assistant Stage Manager is Richard Strimer and Musical Supervisor is Patti Garwood.

The cast includes Allison E. Blackwell, Joseph Anthony Byrd, Kevin Earley, Meghan Murphy, and Amanda Rose; with understudies Christian Denzel Bufford, Alanna Lovely Alexandra Palkovic, Allison Sill, and Trevor Vanderzee.

Allison E. Blackwell, a Marriott Theatre newcomer, returns to the Chicago area after playing Violetta in the World Premiere production of Pretty Woman: The Musical at the Nederlander Theatre. Allison has appeared in numerous Broadway productions including A Night with Janis Joplin (Aretha Franklin), Pretty Woman: The Musical (Violetta), The Gershwins’ Porgy and Bess and Disney’s The Lion King. Joseph Anthony Byrd is thrilled to be back at the Marriott Theatre where he was last seen as Jacob in La Cage Aux Folles. Joseph also appeared as Lola in Kinky Boots on Broadway and in the Broadway tours of The Lion King and Mamma Mia! Chicago native Kevin Earley has alsoappeared at the Marriott Theatre in productions including City of Angels, Pirates of Penzance (Jeff Nomination), La Cage Aux Folles, and many more. Kevin earned a Joseph Jefferson Award for The Balladeer in Assassins and played Tommy in Goodman Theatre’s production of Brigadoon. Meghan Murphy has lit up the Marriott Theatre stage many times, most recently in Mamma Mia! (Tanya, Jeff Nomination), City of Angels (Oolie/Donna, Jeff Nomination), Sleeping Beauty (Magenta), & Footloose (Betty Blast). Amanda Rose, also a Marriott Theatre newcomer, appeared in the Broadway and National Tour productions of Holiday Inn (Linda u/s), Wicked (Nessarose), Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (Mrs. Bucket), Dr. Dolittle starring Tommy Tune, and Oklahoma! (Laurey).

Along with a growing coalition of leading Chicagoland performing arts venues, for the health and safety of our audiences, artists and staff, face masks and proof of COVID-19 vaccine or appropriate negative test are required for all patrons during the run of THE WORLD GOES ‘ROUND. Additionally, to reduce movement in and out of the theatre, THE WORLD GOES ‘ROUND will be presented by special permission in a COVID-abridged version with no intermission. Protocol details are available at MarriottTheatre.com.

The performance schedule is as follows: Wednesdays at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 4 p.m. and 8 p.m., and Sundays at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.,with select Thursday 1:00 p.m. shows. Ticket prices range from $50 to $60, excluding tax and handling fees. Call for student, senior, and military discounts. On Wednesday and Thursday evenings there are a limited number of dinner-theatre packages available for purchase through the Marriott Theatre Box Office. To make a restaurant reservation, please call 847.634.0100. Reservations strongly recommended. Free parking is available at all performances. To reserve tickets, please call The Marriott Theatre Box Office at 847.634.0200 or go to www.ticketmaster.com . Visit www.MarriottTheatre.com for more information.

