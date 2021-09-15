Dancing Lessons – Can People Change

Review By Kathy Carpenter
Mark St. Germain, has written for film, television, and stage. Winning numerous prestigious awards for his works.
My favorite scene is the dance lesson. Not to be missed. Christopher also masters his speech on can people change, Both characters change.
The set is Senga’s apartment living room area. What Ill refer to as a real set. A welcoming space. Time period 2014.
My mom said she didn’t want the show to end (despite the fact there is no intermission). She said, she wished it was a television show, so she could watch these two characters, (actors), Ever and Senga, every week. Compelling characters, grabbing you by the heart. A well deserved standing ovation.
Dancing Lessons is the first of seven shows in the 40th season at North Coast Repertory. Something for everyone.
A good Sunday afternoon crowd but room for more. In case you;re afraid of Covid, all precautions are being taken. Proof of Vaccination or negative test is checked toughly before you can enter theatrre, And masks must be worn while inside.
For those of you who hated going upstairs to use the bathroom. During the time the theatre was closed
Improvements were made. Yes, three huge bathrooms were installed in the cafe area.
This is the relief you’ve been waiting for all these months.. Laughter. Everyone’s healing power.
North Coast Repertory Theater
Dancing Lessons
September 11 – October 3rd, 2021
987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive
Solana Beach, CA 92075
Southern California Premiere
Ben Butler
by Richard Strand
Directed by David Ellenstein
October 20 – November 14, 2021
Part comedy. Part history. Inspired by real-life figures. General Benjamin Butler is faced with an impossible moral dilemma: follow the letter of the law or make a game-changing move that could alter the course of U.S. history. It’s a battle of wit and wordplay as the characters spar with each other on respect, equality, and civil rights.
