Dancing Lessons – Can People Change

Review By Kathy Carpenter

North Coast Repertory theatre welcomes us back to the live production of, Mark St Germain’s, “Dancing Lessons,” An almost perfect play you won’t want to leave” Directed by Michael Baird, This was the perfect choice to welcome patrons back to the theatre. For me, the show was an almost perfect play, because my mom and I laughed so hard we had tears, and then the touching moments brought us tears. Emotions were felt.

Mark St. Germain, has written for film, television, and stage. Winning numerous prestigious awards for his works.

Dancing Lessons, is the story of a professor with autism, and a Broadway dancer, who has a leg brace and can’t dance, neighbors in a New York building. When the Professor is required to dance at an award dinner, he turns to the dancer for help. Two total opposites. Who build a friendship and more.

You might be afraid to come out for fear of this being a real tearjerker. Quite the opposite. This is the funniest play I’ve seen in years. The show does give you a new understanding on Autism, may not be what you think. If you come you will love.

Two actors carry the show. The absolute brilliant Christopher M. Williams. A true master of comedy. And the beautiful Leilani Smith. an excellent choice for Senga. I can’t imagine anyone else in these parts.

My favorite scene is the dance lesson. Not to be missed. Christopher also masters his speech on can people change, Both characters change.

The set is Senga’s apartment living room area. What Ill refer to as a real set. A welcoming space. Time period 2014.

My mom said she didn’t want the show to end (despite the fact there is no intermission). She said, she wished it was a television show, so she could watch these two characters, (actors), Ever and Senga, every week. Compelling characters, grabbing you by the heart. A well deserved standing ovation.

Dancing Lessons is the first of seven shows in the 40th season at North Coast Repertory. Something for everyone.

A good Sunday afternoon crowd but room for more. In case you;re afraid of Covid, all precautions are being taken. Proof of Vaccination or negative test is checked toughly before you can enter theatrre, And masks must be worn while inside.

For those of you who hated going upstairs to use the bathroom. During the time the theatre was closed

Improvements were made. Yes, three huge bathrooms were installed in the cafe area.

This is the relief you’ve been waiting for all these months.. Laughter. Everyone’s healing power.

North Coast Repertory Theater

Dancing Lessons

September 11 – October 3rd, 2021

987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive

Solana Beach, CA 92075

www.northcoastrrep.org

