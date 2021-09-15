The world of electronic dance music (EDM) is recognized for its flashing LED lights, inclusive and passionate community, and of course, it’s unapologetically bold fashion trends. International fashion designer and lingerie icon Kaila Methven (AKA, Madame K) is bringing the multi billion dollar industry a new line of EDM-inspired lingerie that’s curated specifically for the return of festival season. The collection, coined Madame Special K, recently launched on August 17.

Kaila Methven’s Madame Special K, the Future of EDM. Courtesy Photo

Kaila Mathven is a world-trained five-time award-winning international fashion designer that has defined retail fashion. As the current CEO of Madame Methven, Kaila has been featured on the covers of major magazines including Femme Rebelle, Ellements, LA Fashion Magazine, Maxim South Africa, among others. She is the two-time winner of a Best International Designer of the Year award, and her designs have been spotted on many celebrities internationally. The latest Madame Methven collection, Madame Special K, is changing the EDM fashion world forever with its newest line of sexy festival wear.

“This collection embodies the future of EDM,” says the Madame K CEO and designer. “There are avid festival goers searching for stunning pieces to wear, but so many of the options out there are far above the price point that most people can or want to pay. Madame K offers the hottest styles at an accessible price, along with fast shipping for those last-minute concerts.”

Kaila Methven independently traveled the world developing a powerful and vibrant personality that she so clearly exhibits within her designs. She trained in the art of design from the distinguished Fashion Institute Esmod, then went on to earn a Master’s Degree from International Fashion Academy Paris and completed her MBA in Luxury Brand Management at Polimoda in Florence. Kaila has since brought her experience, creativity, and exotic styles to every Madame Methven collection. Madame Special K is no exception.



With stand out silhouettes, eye-catching colors, and accessible price points are sure to change the EDM fashion world as we know it.