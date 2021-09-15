The Composers Showcase Returns To Myron’s At The Smith Center on Sept. 22



LAS VEGAS – The Composers Showcase of Las Vegas (TCS) will return to Myron’s at the Smith Center on September 22 at 7:30 p.m., nearly 15 months since its last performance at The Smith Center due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our return to The Smith Center after a year and half of broken dreams due to cancellations and restrictions on live entertainment in our community and abroad will be a welcome relief,” says Keith Thompson, co-founder and producer.





The evening will feature a line-up of special performances and dynamic original music by Thompson as well as TCS co-founder Michael Brennan, iconic Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Clint Holmes, Tony-award nominee Richard Oberacker, Righteous Brothers performer Bucky Heard and Band member Timothy D. Lee, pianist Philip Fortenberry, along with local favorites Dr. Mark Wherry, Enoch Augustus Scott, Christopher Lash, Tymara Walker, Kevin Gardner Rose, Ian Ward and the Originals, Michelle Johnson and guest New York composer Mark Hartman, among others.

Tickets are priced at $25 and $40 for floor seating and $35 for mezzanine, plus taxes, and can be purchased online at The Composers Showcase through The Smith Center website Smith Center Composers Showcase or call ticketing at 702-749-2000 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.



Profits from ticket sales of the 90-minute musical showcase will benefit the TCS Entertainment Community Relief Fund which provides financial assistance to those in the local performing arts community who continue to struggle through the economic challenges of the pandemic-related shut-down.



This popular local non-profit, best known for presenting a monthly forum for songwriters, established the TCS Entertainment Community Relief Fund when the pandemic hit hard last year. To help out-of-work entertainers and musicians who needed financial assistance, the mission expanded to give back to the community of supporters that has kept TCS alive and relevant for the past 15 years. To date, $160,000 has been raised and 325 local entertainers, musicians and artists who applied for assistance have received financial aid from TCS.



To become a supporter, business partner or donate to The Composers Showcase, visit The Composers Showcase.