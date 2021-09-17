Football in Las Vegas – Where and How to Enjoy Football in 2021

As football fans count down the days to the season’s kickoff, they can start planning their only-in-Vegas experience with MGM Resorts Stadium Walk. Host properties Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino and Luxor Hotel & Casino are offering special room packages, sports-related festivities and live entertainment options programmed throughout the season.

Marshawn Lynch and DJ Buza (Courtesy MGM Resorts International)



“The upcoming football season is going to be more exciting than ever, especially in Las Vegas, as we welcome professional football fans into Allegiant Stadium for the first time,” said Chuck Bowling, president and COO of Mandalay Bay and Luxor. “The experience we’ve created with MGM Resorts Stadium Walk will allow guests to build an entire Las Vegas getaway around each game, where they can enjoy the energy of a tailgate party on The Strip with the convenience of being right next door to the stadium.”

Beerhaus (Courtesy MGM Resorts International)

The 130,000-square-foot immersive space located at the corner of Las Vegas Blvd. and Hacienda Ave. offers complimentary admission to the public, is within walking distance to Allegiant Stadium and opens four hours prior to each event and remains open until the event’s conclusion. Fans can stay close to the action by reserving a parking spot at Mandalay Bay, Delano, Luxor and Excalibur for fast and easy access to Allegiant Stadium.

Fans attending the Bud Light Beer Garden will enjoy:

Interactive football challenges and life-sized Jenga and chess

Live DJ entertainment

Sports-betting suites from MGM Resorts’ leading sports betting company, BetMGM

Food and beverage favorites from MGM Resorts’ restaurants including International Smoke by Chef Michael Mina and Ayesha Curry, Diablo’s Cantina, Public House and Beerhaus

$99 VIP All You Can Eat & Drink package featuring buffet access to stadium favorites from MGM Resorts’ restaurants and unlimited drinks

M life VIP Experience including private VIP Clubhouses and two-level suites

Special appearances by professional sports legends

The Bud Light Beer Garden is scheduled to be open for gameday festivities on the following days:

UNLV vs. Eastern Washington: Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021

Las Vegas Kickoff Classic – BYU vs. Arizona: Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021

Baltimore vs. Las Vegas: Monday, Sept. 13, 2021

UNLV vs. Iowa St.: Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021

Miami vs. Las Vegas: Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021

Chicago vs. Las Vegas: Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021

UNLV vs. Utah St.: Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021

UNLV vs. San Jose St.: Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021

Philadelphia vs. Las Vegas: Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021

UNLV vs. Hawaii: Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021

Kansas City vs. Las Vegas: Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021

UNLV vs. San Diego St.: Friday, Nov. 19, 2021

Cincinnati vs. Las Vegas: Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021

Washington, D.C. vs. Las Vegas: Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021

Denver vs. Las Vegas: Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021

Los Angeles (LAC) vs. Las Vegas: Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022

After the events, MGM Resorts encourages all tailgate fans to keep the party going at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino and Luxor Hotel and Casino. Click here for more details on all Bud Light Beer Garden offerings.



Hotel Packages

