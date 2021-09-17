The Rhonda Swan Show: Unique Women Who Share Their Hearts

The Rhonda Swan Show is hosted by world-renowned International Speaker, Best-Selling Author and Online Brand Strategist Rhonda Swan, founder of the Unstoppable Branding Agency.

The Rhonda Swan Show focuses on people and how to turn their passions and dreams into a tangible reality. The show is dedicated to inspiring mothers, families and individuals to go after their dreams. Through Rhonda’s private mentorship program, world-class online training course and best-selling book with audiences in 88 countries, she helps people turn their passions into profits, dream big and create a life with meaningful action to create Unstoppable results.

Dana Kay, Tarryn Reeves and Cintha Putri are featured guests on today’s show:

Dana Kay

Board Certified Holistic Health and Nutrition Practitioner, Dana Kay is dedicated to helping families that are impacted by ADHD. As a loving wife and mother, Dana has firsthand experience reducing her own son’s ADHD symptoms naturally and has made it her mission to help as many families as possible to bring back peace and calm to their homes, reduce their children’s ADHD symptoms naturally, and help them thrive and achieve their personal best.

Tarryn Reeves

Tarryn Reeves is the CEO and Founder of Four Eagles Publishing and The Publishing House Concierge. She works with high-level entrepreneurs to create best-selling books that act as lead magnets that grow their business with ease. Her specialty is creating an amazing reader experience that converts book sales into clients.

Cintha Putri

Cintha Putri was born and raised in Indonesia, lived in Seattle for 15 years and is the single mother of a 22 month old baby girl. She was a national tennis athlete in Indonesia, competing globally around the world.

Cintha Putri was the youngest Executive Assistant to an Indonesian senator for the 2014 election term in The House of Representatives of The Republic of Indonesia. She earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration, with a major in Finance from Washington State University. She is the first Indonesian woman coffee entrepreneur in the United States.

Watch Dana Kay, Tarryn Reeves and Cintha Putri on The Rhonda Swan Show here:

https://youtu.be/Z-8X7f58aio

Listen to the show on Buzzsprout here:

https://www.buzzsprout.com/1548613/9164588

