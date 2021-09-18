The Righteous Brothers Review — A Great Trip Down Memory Lane

Want to “Bring Back that Lovin’ Feeling”? Go see The Righteous Brothers at the South Point Hotel Casino and Spa in Las Vegas late September and late October. Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Bill Medley, an original part of the duo known as the The Righteous Brothers, says, “I’m having the ‘time of my life’.” And you’ll have a great time taking a nostalgic journey with Bill. His salute to his friend Bobby Hatfield with his rendition of “Unchained Melody” may bring some tears to your eyes.

Bobby died in 2003. Bill wisely came back with Bucky Heard. If you were a fan of this famous duo, my bet is that you will enjoy and appreciate the opportunity to hear the songs of “blue-eyed soul” once again done live.

Bucky, age 56, ( Medley turned 81 in September) is a seasoned performer. Years of work on stage in Branson, Missouri and elsewhere and his incredible vocal range and versatility have prepared him well for this. Medley doesn’t have the entire vocal range he once did, but the audience loves him and his new partner as they take fans on a journey beginning in the 1960s.

Bill and Bucky, separately and together perform the songs that made the Righteous Brothers an integral part of American musical history. You’ll hear Grammy-winning hits including “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feelin’,” (the most played song in radio history and the one featured in the movie “Top Gun”), “Soul & Inspiration,” “Unchained Melody,” (featured in “Ghost”) “Rock and Roll Heaven,” and more. And I loved listening to Bill’s stories about some of the songs and the times. Oh, and what a pleasure it was to watch and listen as Bill teamed up with his daughter McKenna Maples for Medley’s Grammy-winning “The Time of My Life”. I know many of you remember that one from the movie “Dirty Dancing”.

The Righteous Brothers show is so enjoyable; most especially for those who remember the years when they topped the charts, but also for those who simply like songs with lyrics that you understand, music that doesn’t crush your ears, and performers that look and feel like the real thing.

You can see The Righteous Brother at South Point Hotel Casino and Spa in Las Vegas September 28 – 30 and October 26-28 at 6:30 p.m. Other Righteous Brothers performances this fall include The Riverside Hotel and Casino in Laughlin, Nevada, The Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota, the Adler Theater in Davenport, Iowa, the Lied Center for the Performing Arts in Lincoln, Nebraska, The North Iowa Community Auditorium in Mason City, Iowa, and Oxnard, California.