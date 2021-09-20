On Your Feet – True Inspiration

Review by Kathy Carpenter

Moonlight Amphitheater closes the summer season with “On Your Feet,” A new musical. The Story of Emilio & Gloria Estefan. Directed by James Vasquez. Who has watched the Moonlight return more glorious and confident in 2021 than in 2019. This show is – An inspirational story of love, family, and beating the odds. Filled with the beautiful music, and dancing, Gloria and Emilio, introduced to America. A cross between American and Latin music.

This story inspires us in many ways. First, the tale as Latin Americans fighting for their dreams, to sing and share their music with the world, especially in America, the place they live. Second , the strong bonds of family, and the pride that can stand in the way. Lastly, the romance, of fighting for what they want, and enduring through a tragic accident, which brought the pair even closer. The love that lasts a lifetime. Rare in any occupation these days.

On Your Feet, starts with Gloria and Emilio’s meeting. Basically, love at first sight. When you know, you know. Emilio invites, a shy Gloria to come sing for his band, The Miami Boys, and the rest is history.

Not and easy rise to fame. When Gloria joined the band the name was changed to The Miami Sound Machine.

They played many weddings, Bar Mitzvah’s, and you name it, before fame. The were pioneers of getting you name out to the public before social media. Record producers did not want to take a chance on their new kind of music music. A blend between Latin and American cultures. Some would say the music was too American, others too Latin. They had to bring the music to the people. Hitting the streets, radio stations, and clubs, themselves. Eventually their hard work paid off.

Ariella Kvashny, is the formidable Gloria, and Eduardo Enrikez, plays Emilio. The chemistry between the pair is off the charts. Portraying this legendary couple. Catalina Maynard,, plays Gloria’s grandma, one of my favorite character’s, with such love and support of Gloria and her music.Something Crissy Guerrero couldn’t get behind as her mom. Crissy’s acting is strong, but her character, not so lovable. Crissy also, has a beautiful singing voice, as Gloria’s mom. She herself offered a career of her own in Hollywood, and due to pressure from her father turned the offer down. Itzel Meza-Ruiz, plays, little Gloria, displaying a fabulous voice, she was perfectly cast.

Of course, I love all the sparkle of the costumes, and was amazed to see they closely resemble the original Broadway costumes. Kudos to the costume makers.

Twenty-six songs are included in the show, including, Conga, On Your Feet, and Rhythm is going to get you. Kvashny and Enrikez, sizzle. The orchestra rocks, and you are enjoying romance under the moon. Does life get any sweeter?

Moonlight Stage Productions

On your Feet

A new Musical

Moonlight Amphitheater

September 15 – October 2 7:30 pm,

Vista, CA

www.moonlightstage.com