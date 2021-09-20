Secret Room Events Pre-Red Carpet Style Lounge

The Southern California skyline and the sunshine greeted guests as normalcy and fun reared its happy face on Thursday, September 16th as Secret Room Events hosted their annual Celebrity Award Event. The day put on by Secret Room Events along with co-sponsors GE LIGHTING, A Savant Company and BVG Sunglasses honored the Emmy Nominees with a luxury celebrity gift suite that took place on the beautiful rooftop of the iconic Petersen Automotive Museum.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 16: Rita Branch, Michael Madsen at Secret Room Events in Honor of the 2021 Emmys Nominees held at Petersen Automotive Museum on September 16, 2021 in Los Angeles, California, United States (Photo by Jc Olivera/VipEventPhotography.com)

Attendees included Emmy nominees: Emma Caufield, Wandavision, Peter Mackenzie, Blakish, Jonathan Roumie, The Chosen, Marion Van Cuyck, PEN15, Mychal-Bella Bowman, The Underground Railroad, Carolyn Hennesy, General Hospital, Cassandra James, General hospital, Lily Melgar, The Bay, Madison Reyes, Julie and the Phantoms, Shola Adewusi, Bob Hearts Abishola, Petri Byrd, Judge Judy, Tanner Novlan, Bold and the Beautiful, along with other celebrities including Michael Madsen and Annika Noelle.

Chef Keii’s Gratitude Baking

Chef Keii was gifting her amazing cookies and class-in-a-box baking kit that she uses to teach, online or in person. There is so much more to the Chef Keii story, as she uses her cooking to inspire and change lives as her love of cooking did just that with her own life. Whether it is an online corporate team building event or an in person class, you are not only going to get a great lesson in cooking, but also you will leave inspired with a lesson in life. For more information, visit: Keii Desserts

Secret Room Events in Honor of the 2021 Emmys Nominees at Petersen Automotive Museum on September 16, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Sthanlee Mirador)

Secret Room Events in Honor of the 2021 Emmys Nominees at Petersen Automotive Museum on September 16, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA (Photo by Birdie Thompson)

Secret Room Events in Honor of the 2021 Emmys Nominees at Petersen Automotive Museum on September 16, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA (Photo by Howard Wise)

Just Bagels

Just Bagels was gifting their authentic New York bagels and if you have not had a real New York bagel, well once you have had one nothing else will do. Maybe it is the water or just how Just Bagels makes them, but they truly are the best bagel you will ever have and you don’t need to be in New York to enjoy them. Just Bagels will ship you a supply overnight and you can take out how many you want and freeze the rest. Even thawed, they still taste incredible. They have also added their Everything Seasoning Mix that is great on just about anything.

For more information, visit: Just Bagel

Enjoying Rasta Rita Margaritas at Secret Room Events in Honor of the 2021 Emmys Nominees held at Petersen Automotive Museum on September 16, 2021 in Los Angeles, California, United States (Photo by Monica Gutierrez/VipEventPhotography.com)

Guests got to enjoy this beautiful sunny day with a cocktail in hand as Rasta Rita was serving their classic strawberry along with cucumber jalapeno margaritas to guests. Rasta Rita can take care of any event that you are holding, a wedding, corporate event or just a party at your house, they put together a drink menu that will give your guests a memorable experience. For more information, visit: Rasta Rita

Electric Blue Bee Bop at Secret Room Events in Honor of the 2021 Emmys Nominees at Petersen Automotive Museum on September 16, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Sthanlee Mirador)

Electric Blue Bee Bop was gifting their beautiful candles that are natural and sourced from ethically sourced ingredients with many of that products being beeswax based. They are able to source beeswax from local beekeepers, thus supporting local agriculture. For more information, visit: Electric Blue Bee Bop

Knuckleheads at Secret Room Events in Honor of the 2021 Emmys Nominees at Petersen Automotive Museum on September 16, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA (Photo by Willy Sanjuan)

If you are looking for something beyond typical kids clothes, meet Knuckleheads Little Threads. This is a line of hats and shirts that are not only stylish, but will make your little one that everyone will love, especially dad. In terms of hats, they have gone the extra mile to create them by age. For more information, visit: Knuckleheads

Secret Room Events in Honor of the 2021 Emmys Nominees held at Petersen Automotive Museum on September 16, 2021 in Los Angeles, California, United States (Photo by Monica Gutierrez/VipEventPhotography.com)

Paru Tea, with a shop in San Diego and a new one coming to La Jolla, was sampling and gifting their specialty loose leaf teas, matcha, and tisanes (herbal teas) from around the world. What really sets Paru apart from other teas, is that their collection is sourced from family-owned tea gardens in East Asia and Southeast Asia. For more information, visit: Paru Tea Bar

Secret Room Events in Honor of the 2021 Emmys Nominees at Petersen Automotive Museum on September 16, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA (Photo by Howard Wise)

Nurse Hatty was gifting an assortment of her products that can help you with your overall health, as well as women’s products and keto supplements and testing to keep you on track. For more information, visit: Nurse Hatty

Secret Room Events in Honor of the 2021 Emmys Nominees at Petersen Automotive Museum on September 16, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA (Photo by Birdie Thompson)

For more information, visit: Brave Essentials

Regular Ren at Secret Room Events in Honor of the 2021 Emmys Nominees held at Petersen Automotive Museum on September 16, 2021 in Los Angeles, California, United States (Photo by Monica Gutierrez/VipEventPhotography.com)

Regular Ren was gifting some of her stunning totes, handbags, leather wallets and notebooks as well as her clear bags that are perfect heading into a sporting event for concert. For more information, visit: Regular Ren



Secret Room Events in Honor of the 2021 Emmys Nominees at Petersen Automotive Museum on September 16, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Sthanlee Mirador)

For more information, visit: Freestyle Photo

Secret Room Events in Honor of the 2021 Emmys Nominees at Petersen Automotive Museum on September 16, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA (Photo by J. Emilio Flores)

Secret Room Events in Honor of the 2021 Emmys Nominees at Petersen Automotive Museum on September 16, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA (Photo by Willy Sanjuan)

Secret Room Events in Honor of the 2021 Emmys Nominees at Petersen Automotive Museum on September 16, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA (Photo by J. Emilio Flores)

Umi’s Roots was gifting their hair oil products that are handcrafted to ensure the safest and healthiest outcomes for your hair and skin while using all-natural ingredients that accelerate hair growth from the root. For more information, visit: Umi’s Roots

NomadiQ Grill at Secret Room Events in Honor of the 2021 Emmys Nominees at Petersen Automotive Museum on September 16, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA (Photo by Willy Sanjuan)

NomadiQ was gifting guests their ultimate lightweight portable gas grill that folds up and makes the perfect addition to any tailgate or picnic. For more information, visit: NomadiQ

Secret Room Events in Honor of the 2021 Emmys Nominees at Petersen Automotive Museum on September 16, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA (Photo by Howard Wise)

Light, comfortable and stylish when it comes to shoes you usually don’t those words describing one shoe. Third Mind changed that with some amazing dress shoes that are exactly all three of those words in one and guests were gifted a pair of these amazing shoes. For more information, visit: Third Mind

Secret Room Events in Honor of the 2021 Emmys Nominees at Petersen Automotive Museum on September 16, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA (Photo by Howard Wise)

For more information, visit: Bisoulovely

Honored guests also left with a giant LL Bean bag loaded with gifts including: Rise Brewing, ADURO Products, Humm Kombucha, Natures Plus, Sport Tea, VAHDAM INDIA, wonderful candles from Coal and Canary, Trust Fund BEAUTY, GIRL NATIVE AOTEAROA, Private Doctor skincare, Bollow AL pharing, Kakao Friends, Marks mindful munchies, NERDY, YAPA Beauty USA, Sparti scent powered by Scentinvent Technologies, Sunia yoga, ESSENTIALS JEWELS, King Dukes, Premium Pet products, Pink as gold Mitchelle Scarlet, Rango Honey, PRETTY DENIM, DUBAI LEAF, LUMIFY® redness reliever eye drops, Dela Paul Apparel, PREVAIL Jerkey, Furr Fighters, Drink path -path water, Green kids club, H2rOse, Karite Delapoint, MYSTIQUE BEACH, BlissLights, Orchestra Provisions, Aaxll Branch Company Ltd,

CALA PRODUCTS, GG Skin care, HI-CHEW, Bebitza,7th Heaven, Sefoli skincare, Gospal Glam cosmetics,Jillian Leigh Jewelry, Justins, Lake Country Ranch and also Wild Horse Hattery and GRTACTIVE.