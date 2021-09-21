Afterburner Music Festival – A Two Night Music Experience in Huntington Beach

The inaugural Afterburner Music Festival will be headlined on Friday, October 1st by Rock & Roll Hall of Fame vocalist, guitarist, and songwriter Sammy Hagar and his band Sammy Hagar & The Circle whose members include Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony, guitarist Vic Johnson and drummer and son of Led Zeppelin, Jason Bonham. announces the The opening night also recently added popular American jam band Umphrey’s McGee and alt-grunge tribute experience 90’s Rockshow to complete its Friday night line up.



Headlining the Saturday, Oct. 2 show will be chart-topping, award-winning country music artist Sam Hunt with accompanying performances by X Ambassadors and the Grammy award-nominated Cassadee Pope, the first female winner of The Voice.



90’s Rockshow will get the party started with their signature state of the art sound, lighting and multimedia show of the greatest grunge, alt-rock and 90’s pop-punk.

“With their sophisticated mix of cutting-edge technology and a stellar light show, Umphrey’s McGee is

going to rock the house,” said Airshow Director, Kevin Elliott. “The popular American jam band mixes many musical styles including rock, metal, funk, jazz, blues, reggae, electronic and folk.”



‘YOU WALKED UP SHAKING IN YOUR BOOTS BUT YOU STOOD TALL AND LEFT A RAGING BULL’ is the latest achievement in the career of Umphrey’s McGee, adding to 2,200+ gigs and 250 million+ tracks streamed. You-had-to-be-there moments include the band’s performance at the first-ever Bonnaroo and selling more CDs (remember those?) than any other act on the bill. A leader in the live music world, Umphrey’s McGee became the first group to launch its own single-artist streaming service with UMLive.net, which houses recordings of every gig since 2005. The service has since grown and now lives on through Nugs.net, which is used by the likes of Pearl Jam, Bruce Springsteen, and more.

Beyond intimate backstage encounters and ski trips with their most diehard fans, Umphrey’s McGee instituted the groundbreaking “Headphones & Snowcones” program, granting fans access to professional headphones and a soundboard-quality mix to listen wirelessly at shows. At their UMBowl, they empowered the audience to vote on the setlist in real-time and choose favorite improv themes via text message. In 2017, they stepped into another realm altogether by integrating themselves into the VR Platform Endless Riff. The wonders, it seems, never cease. From their initial bar gigs in 1998 to repeatedly playing three-night runs to packed crowds at the legendary Red Rocks Amphitheatre, the group has simultaneously remained intensely committed to their fans.



As if that’s not cool enough about Umphrey’s McGee, the band has its own line of hot sauce. 90’s Rockshow performs 90’s alternative and grunge rock from Nirvana, Pearl Jam, Alice in Chains, Soundgarden, Stone Temple Pilots, Marilyn Manson, Green Day, Blink 182, Radiohead, Beck, Collective Soul, Smashing Pumpkins, Sublime, Sugar Ray, Third Eye Blind, Red Hot Chili Peppers, REM, The Foo Fighters, Goo Goo Dolls and more. The members of 90’s Rockshow have performed with such stars as Michael Anthony from Van Halen and Chicken Foot, Weird Al, Skunk Baxter, Stephen Stills, The GoGo’s Jane Wiedlin, Finn Wohlfard, Corey Taylor, Scott Ian, Santana, Asia, Spocks Beard and had the honor of being joined by country superstar Toby Keith at his “OK Kids Korral” benefit concert.



Tickets for Friday start at $69 for General Admission and $169 for VIP tickets with access to the exclusive VIP lounge The Hangar, premium food and beverage options, and VIP restrooms. Saturday ticket prices start at $79 for General Admission and $179 for VIP tickets. Tickets can be purchased online at afterburnermusicfestival.com or through the

Pacific Airshow mobile app. The festival venue will be located on the beach north of Beach Blvd. at Pacific Coast

Highway in Huntington Beach.



Pacific Airshow Highlights

The opening act for Afterburner Music Festival, this year’s Pacific Airshow will be

headlined by the U.S. Navy Blue Angels celebrating their 75 th Anniversary tour and flying

new F/A-18 Super Hornets. The Blue Angels will be joined by the Canadian Forces

Snowbirds, celebrating their 50 th anniversary season, the U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II

Demo Team led by Major Kristin “BEO” Wolfe, the U.S. Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey Demo

Team, the U.S. Army Golden Knights parachute demonstration team, world-class civilian

aerobatic performers and many more.



Airshow fans can use the new Pacific Airshow mobile app for exclusive information about

aviation and musical performers, points of interest, an interactive map and to purchase

tickets for premium seating options for both events. Fans can download the app from their

provider’s app store.

About Afterburner Music Festival

Afterburner Music Festival is bringing live music back to the Huntington City Beach for the

first time in nearly a decade. The Music Festival is an epic two-night event held right on the

sand at one of Southern California’s best beaches. Fans can enjoy the Pacific Airshow’s

incredible aviation performers during the day and turn on the afterburners with world-

class musical talent at night. For more information visit: AFTRBRNR





About Pacific Airshow

The first Pacific Airshow took place in 2016, attracting hundreds of thousands to

Huntington Beach for a dazzling array of aviation skill and pageantry soaring over one of

California’s most pristine beaches. The family-friendly airshow continues to flourish and

grow under the directorship of Kevin Elliott and his company Code Four, a Huntington

Beach, CA – based full-service integrated experiential, creative and fabrication agency.

Elliott has reimagined the airshow experience with a combination of unique aviation

performers, on-site hospitality and exclusive show elements that awe and inspire

attendees.

Spanning over three days, the Airshow features the best in military and civilian flight

demonstrations from teams all over the world, including past performances by the U.S.

Navy Blue Angels, U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, Royal Air Force Red Arrows and Canadian

Forces Snowbirds. In only five years, Pacific Airshow has twice been named Civilian

Airshow of the Year by the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, and most recently was named

among the Top 3 2021 Best Air Shows by USA Today’s 10Best. The event has become the

cornerstone of the fall calendar for residents and visitors from as far away as Europe and

Asia, while delivering a more than $100 million economic impact to the City of Huntington

Beach, County of Orange and Southern California.

For more information, please visit www.pacificairshow.com, follow Pacific Airshow on

social @pacificairshow, and download the mobile app from your app store.