Blue Sand Hotel & Suites review: The only retreat on the beach, in Folegandros

We all know more or less, the magnificent island of Folegandros. What we dont know, is that the only hotel on the island located on the beach is “Blue Sand Hotel & Suites“.



This beachfront retreat offers views of the endless Aegean sea. Listening to the calming sound of the breeze and that of the light waves, was all the therapy I could have in a year! Every morning I woke up early, having my eco breakfast that I so much needed. Freshly squized orange juice, farm eggs from the local barns, steamy bread and homemade pastries were a pure delight.



The view from my balcony and practically every balcony in the retreat, including the dining area, is breathtaking. You need to be there to completely comprehend the feeling. At the same time, the interior and exterior design of the hotel was inspired by the island. Clean lines, simplicity, neutral colors and some boho accents were spotted all over Blue Sand. Luxury is a thing here, but it is blended so peacefully that you feel yourself no matter what.



A cherry on our cake was the fact that the hotel owns a pretty sweet, elegant and black speed boat that took us around the island. Visiting caves, seeing dolphins and swimming in the crystal clear blue waters of the Aegean sea, is a must do – bucket list check for all.

It is always a delight for me to find Apivita and Nespresso products in my suite. An amazing greek beauty brand with an eco friendly history and a multinational coffee brand that I consume ever since they started, make me feel at home!







The service of the hotel was flawless. The food at the restaurant was inspired by the Cycladic flavours and the custom made cocktails, with natural herbs, were by far the best. Once in Folegandros dont forget to visit the main Chora and do your shopping from the local stores. My personal favs are the boutique at this retreat, Utama & Malama. All three of them offer a big variety of the best greek designers that are based there!

I would definitely suggest to rent a car when there, eventhough the hotel can provide you with private transfer, just to be more flexible and independent.

Have fun you all …