When the Block Museum first opened its doors more than 40 years ago, I had a good friend, Janet Rossow, who volunteered there and spent hours raising funds and helping to get the fledgling gallery off to a good start. She would be very proud of what the Block Museum has become. From the beginning, it enhanced the look and feel of the campus. Fast forward to September, 2021 and the Block Museum has grown up. It is over 40 years old and has made its mark on the world scene, well known and well respected. And it is ready to received visitors in person after the long stretch of online offerings.

With more than 80 new acquisitions that highlight a new collecting strategy, there is a current focus on diverse narratives. While there has always been an underlying question of how artists, artworks and museums shape and challenge our understanding of the past, but this year’s celebration brings these ideas to the forefront.

The Block Museum of Art at Northwestern University celebrates its 40th anniversary and the full reopening of its galleries with the exhibition “Who Says, Who Shows, What Counts: Thinking about History with The Block’s Collection.”



The exhibition is on view Sept. 22 to Dec. 5 at The Block Museum, 40 Arts Circle Drive on the Evanston campus.

“We are thrilled to welcome our audiences back to The Block to join the conversation around these extraordinary artworks that are now part of the museum’s collection,” said Lisa Corrin, Block Museum Ellen Philips Katz Director. “In the past year, so many of us have been thinking deeply about questions of history, asking how we arrived at this moment, and how we might envision new futures.

VIDEO

“One thing I hope the exhibition communicates is the ways in which The Block is seeking to expand our thinking about not only what we collect, but also how we collect, and why,” said exhibition co-curator Kate Hadley Toftness, senior advancement manager, grants and collection council. “Taking stock of this fact is exciting and rewarding, but also a challenge.”

Who Says- Bay

I had the opportunity of talking with Kate Hadley Toftness about the exhibition.

Would you say that the thrust of the programming at the Block is taking a new direction at 40 and after the pandemic?

The interest in the way art reveals history and how histories are told have been an ongoing thrust at the Block Museum but there is a stronger emphasis on that in this exhibition, which is the culmination of works of art that have been gifted over many years. There is a wish to bring the curatorial eye to the public.

Who Says, Lawler

How long has work been directed toward the 40th Anniversary Celebration?

The celebration was postponed from last Fall and luckily, it was able to open in time to celebrate the 40th Anniversary.

Who Says- Green, TheBlock Museum

How do you think that viewers well benefit from a deeper understanding of the how and why items are selected for an exhibition?

Understanding the behind the scenes curatorial process enhances the context in which the work was created. In this exhibition the descriptions of the works are offered by different individuals, students, faculty, staff and more showing a different perspective related to the choice of object. The labels have the names of the person selecting the work and who they are.

Who Says – Diop

Are other art forms a part of this exhibition?

Other art forms such as dance, music, poetry are often integrated into exhibitions. But, at Northwestern, collaboration reaches further still, by integrating fields such as Journalism and Material Science into art.

Who Says – Wilson

Was there a target audience for this exhibition?

While exhibitions seek to reach the broadest possible audience, and all exhibits are open to the public and free, this exhibit focuses to a great extent on how far the Block Museum has come in its 40 years, the influence it has had on the general pubic and its worldwide impact. The timing is also perfect for anyone interested in history to access the newly launched online database.

Thank you for your contribution, Kate.

In addition to their display with the exhibition, all exhibition works can be explored within the museum’s collection database, a campus-wide tool for teaching and learning with art. The exhibition, publication and digital collection consider the works within four key themes Institutions Critiqued; Critical Portraits; Reframing the Past; and Place and Memory.

The Northwestern family can take pride in what the Block Museum has become, certainly Janet would.

Photos are courtesy of the Block Museum of Art