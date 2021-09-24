Book of Leaves Review – Family, Good, Bad, and Ugly

By Kathy Carpenter

The Roustabouts of San Diego are premiering and streaming a unique filmed reading of Will Coopers “Book of Leaves.” Directed by Kim Strassburger. In honor of the Autumnal Equinox. “Heartfelt family emotions, tugging at our most vulnerable touch-points.”

Book of Leaves is a story of a family coming together for a weekend after years of separation A father, Walter, who lives in the family home out in the country. An exquisite, cabin style home, surrounded by trees, a family grove as Walter refers to it. Trees he’s planted for family members over the years. Prince his son, and Slyvie his girlfriend are currently living with Walter. His daughter Beth and her husband Jack are coming for the weekend. Each has secrets, which come to light over the weekend.

An interesting story, shown in a different manner, Something to explore. The thing i really loved and the title of the play was the actual book of leaves. When they were young Walter and his wife created these books with the children. Crating the kind of wonderful memories families need, On a certain Fall day they would go into the yard and select a leaf. They they would write about the leaf and how they were feeling that day, which was saved to a book. The touching part is Walter still has both of the books ans kept them up to date. Adding leaves, memories, an inspiration, each year, Such a great tradition.

Walter, is played by Tom Stephenson, Prince by Justin Lang, Silvie by, Maybelle Shimizu,, Beth, by Leigh Akin, Jack, by Durwood Murray. A solid cast, wrenching the emotions out of us..There was one other actor, Kandace Crystal, played Alice, a realtor, Kandace sparkled with her Shakespearen theatrics.

After everything families have been through the past 19 months, it;s time to give though about what really matters. So many were lost or separated. Do you have a secret you need to tell? Let this film inspire you. Watch the film and let your heart take you where it may. Start your own Book of Leaves.

The Roustabouts present on demand from September 22 – October 10,021.

www.theroustabouts.org