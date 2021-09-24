Tailgate Social Las Vegas – Hometown-Inspired Favorite Dishes

Tailgate Social, located inside Palace Station Hotel and Casino, certainly lives up to its name. A setting that is as fun as tailgating and a social setting for whatever size or type of group you are bringing. While any gameday at Tailgate Social will be a memorable experience, they have decided to really elevate your Las Vegas Raider experience. Each Raider home game this season, Tailgate Social will be featuring a food item from that teams city, allowing their fans to enjoy a little of what they love, while also introducing Las Vegas to a new and unique dish.

Barbecue Pulled Pork Loaded Fries (Courtesy Clique Hospitality)

The first hometown dish has to be from Las Vegas and that is the staggering LV Nation Burger. This one is available all season long at Tailgate Social, it features a proprietary blend of prime ribbed beef topped with onion rings, horseradish aioli, provolone cheese, and fried jalapenos. They basically put some of the best tailgating snacks on one incredible burger. Kicking off the Las Vegas Raiders’ home opener on September 13, Tailgate Social will be cooking up Crab Cakes served with remoulade while the team goes head-to-head with the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football special. On Sunday, September 26 Tailgate Social will be offering Cuban Sandwiches with House Garlic Pickles while the silver and black will host the Miami Dolphins. On Week 5 of the season, The Windy City comes to town by way of the Chicago Bears bringing in chi city eats including the classic Chicago Dog served on a steamed poppy-seed bun and an all-beef frankfurter. On Sunday, October 24 the Philadelphia Eagles arrive at Allegiant Stadium – Tailgate Social will be serving up Cheesesteak Sandwiches with thinly sliced beef topped with melted cheese in a long hoagie roll. AFC rival Kansas City Chiefs come to town on November 14 for their highly anticipated bout, expect KC-themed Barbecue Pulled Pork Loaded Fries on the menu for this toss-up. Known for their famous chili, the Cincinnati Bengals come in on Week 10 of the season – Tailgate Social doubles down with their take on the classic dish. Sunday, December 5 the Washington Football team arrives in town while Tailgate cooks up Maryland-styled Fish & Chips for football fans. On Sunday, December 26, Tailgate Social is bringing mile-high city eats with Colorado Lamb Lollipops with roasted tomato arugula salad accompanied by a mint jam and peppercorn aioli for dipping while the Denver Broncos take on the Las Vegas Raiders For the last home game of the season on Sunday, January 9, Tailgate Social is bringing the streets of LA to Las Vegas with Carne Asada Tacos while the silver and black take on the Los Angeles Chargers.

Colorado Lamb Lollipops (Courtesy Clique Hospitality)

If you come in with a group of people, sharing a pizza is a must. You can also go really big if you like, as, nothing says big quite like the 4-Foot Holey Moley Big Ass Stromboli. You need a team to take this apart and the ingredients like everything else on the menu are fantastic, as it is loaded with pepperoni, sausage, roasted peppers and more cheese than you can imagine. If that is a little much for you, but you are in the mood for Italian, the pizzas are incredible and if you love thin crust even better. There are great options, but the Spicy Abe Froman is really what pizza is all about. You will get that perfect Italian Sausage and then peppers and onions throughout and a spicy agave chile that gives it just a little bit of heat, but this pizza brings you a plethora of great flavors.

Cuban Sandwich (Courtesy Clique Hospitality)

Las Vegas has plenty of spots to watch your favorite team play, but if you are looking for an experience and incredible food to go along with your viewing experience, Tailgate Social is a must visit. The hometown inspired dishes are certainly enticing to fans of those teams that are visiting the Raiders, but you don’t need that as a reason to visit. This is one venue that once you make your way the doors, you will become a fan-favorite of Tailgate Social regardless of who you are rooting for.

Interior Tailgate Social

For more information, visit: Tailgate Social