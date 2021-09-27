Dr. Dee Thompson Presents 2021 Doctorate Degrees in Humanitarianism on “9-11” in Florida

The view from The Bahia Mar Ft Lauderdale Beach- a double Tree Hilton Hotel where the event was held – Photo Courtesy of Renee Sudderth

“9/11” will be remembered for many reasons including honoring individuals for their Heroism in the aftermath. This year, on “9/11” in Ft Lauderdale, Florida, the Global International Alliance University (GIA) under the leadership of Ambassador Dr. Lenora Peterson and Dr. Dee Thompson (Florida) honored and certified a prestigious Honorary Doctorate in Humanitarianism with several recipients earning dual awards with the Joe Biden Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award for a lifetime of outstanding service and giving back to local and international communities.

Ambassador Dr. Lenora Peterson of the Global International Alliance University (GIA) opens graduation with the Ashanti Cultural Arts Dancers – Photo Courtesy of Renee Sudderth

Ambassador Dr. Peterson is the official Global Goodwill Ambassador Chief Executive Director for the Global International Alliance program (GIA) and was recently voted one of the Most Successful Women in the World.

Ambassador Dr. Lenora Peterson – Photo Courtesy of Renee Sudderth

Dr. Thompson, named 1 of 50 Most Powerful & Influential Black Leaders in South Florida by Legacy Magazine, is the Florida Regional Chaplain for the Global International Alliance program who presented her graduation ceremony event with grace, prestige, elegance, spiritual, excitement and fun.

Dr. Dee Thompson, native of Gary, Indiana comes to the podium with Michael Jackson’s song “Man In The Mirror”, how exciting and meaniful – Photo Courtesy of Renee Sudderth

Dr. Thompson said, “It was a wonderful event to have so many humble, amazing people and how they made sacrifices to come on “9/11” touched my heart. I’m still receiving so many calls saying the event was really good. Even the volunteers were happy to be there. Everybody was so warm, appreciative and down to earth. Even Dr. Harry L. Smith Jr, the billionaire who owns 33 McDonald’s Restaurants and Founder of the Smith Foundation was down to earth.

Dual Recipients Dr. Harry L. Smith Jr, McDonald’s Restaurants Owner, Real Estate Developer & Investor, and Founder of The Smith Foundation; Abenaa Bailey, Lobbyist Texas State Capitol and Dr. Mya Smith- Edmonds, McDonald’s Restaurants Owner, Motivational Speaker, Amazon #1 Best Selling Author – Photo Courtesy of Abenaa Bailey

People said I made everyone feel like we’ve known each other for years and you really made us feel part of this. I love people and if they feel that way, I have achieved my goal. Push them into their Purpose”. I totally agree with Dr. Thompson, who also is an Executive Life Coach & Motivational Speaker. That is why I purchased her book, PurposeNeverDies™ on Amazon.

Renee Sudderth, Splash Magazine Photojournalist; Dr. Dee Thompson, Life Coach, Motivational Speaker Life Coach – Photo Courtesy of State Representative Debra Bazemore

Dee Thompson Speaks

Dee Thompson Speaks – Life Coach, Motivational Speaker, Life Coach

Dr. Dee Thompson and Dr. Pastor Cornelius Edwards’s display – Dr. Edward gave us a highly spiritual rendition of “He’s Able” – Dont give up on God cause he want give up on you – Photo Courtesy of Renee Sudderth

Everyone was very enthusiastic about being part of this special, honorable, inspirational, motivational graduation ceremony. Even though I had several friends receive this honor this day, I was just as excited for others and gave them my full respect knowing they are making a difference in so many lives with their Humanitarianism.

Dr. Elizabeth “Liz” Garcia, Ms Corporate America 2018, Author “I Shall Arise” at Amazon, Celebrity Beauty Expert/Product Developer, Film Production Director and Dr. Jason Gilliam-Alexander, Florida Memorial University Men’s Basketball Coach, Sports Broadcaster, CEO of Mentoring Valuable Protoges – Photo Courtesy of Renee Sudderth

Sonia Artwell, CEO LaFran Entertainment speaks while Dr. Dee Thompson, Dr. Calvin Cylk Cozart and Dr. Harry L. Smith Jr. listens and looks on – Photo Courtesy of Renee Sudderth

Dr. Dwyane Wade Sr., President of ProPops Foundation, Youth Mentor; Dr. Sandra Justice – Award-Winning Actress/Executive Producer, Former Miss Haiti South Florida (Humanitarian) – Photo Courtesy of Dr. Sandra Justice

DR. ANTHONY J. HENDERSON, COACH, MOTIVATIONAL SPEAKER COMMENTS ON THE EVENT

Dr. Tia Tatem said, “The event was awesome for me and I felt honored to be there. It motivated me to do more and continue to help others. It’s what God will have me to do. You have to be passionate, committed and totally grateful. I thank my parents for planting in us at an early age to get up and go help in the communities. Now, we have taught our children the same techniques of going out in the community and making a difference in other’s lives. We feed, clothe and have Toy Drive–Giveaways every year.”

Dr. Tia Tatem, CEO of Tatems Tax & Financial Services, a Senior Tax Preparer & Financial Advisor. Co-Founder of the Leaf of Love , Author of The Power to Manage your Business & Personal Finances and husband, Bernard Tatems, an electrician and amateur comedian – Photo Courtesy of Dr. Tia Tatem

Bernard Tatum, an amateur comedian said this event was major and I was so honored to be part of something so huge. I even had a “groupie” moment when I took photos with the Hollywood legendary actor, director Cylk Cozart. Also, he was very inspiring especially when he told his story earlier in his speech about when he was 14 years old and how he jumped on his bicycle to go warn a couple their house was on fire.

(3) Joe Biden Presidential Lifetime Achievement Recipients – Georgia State Representative Dr. Debra Bazemore; Former City of Miami Gardens Mayor, Community Advocate & Humanitarian Dr. Oliver G. Gilbert, and Tracy Martin, CEO Trayvon Martin Foundation – Photo Courtesy of Renee Sudderth

Dr. Calvin Cylk Cozart; Dr. Jason Gilliam-Alexander; Pastor Dr. Scott Claunch; Dr. Elizabeth “Liz” Garcia; Dr. Davie L. Harvey – Photo Courtesy of Renee Sudderth

Dr. Mya Smith; Dr. Jeff Sanders; Dr. Howard L. Smith; Dr. Tia Tatem, and Dr. Mary Reynolds, Corporate Community Liaison General Manager – Honorary Doctorate in Humanitarian Degree Recipients – Photo Courtesy of Renee Sudderth

Dr. Reginald Johnson, Dr. Anthony J. Henderson, Dr. Missy Johnson, Dr. Violet L. Howard, Dr. Tragil Wade-Johnson – Photo Courtesy of Renee Sudderth

Dr. Dwyane Wade Sr and Tragil J. Wade-Johnson, and Dr. Patricia “Missy” Johnson – Photo Courtesy of Renee Sudderth

Dr. Jeffrery “Jeff” Sanders, former NBA Chicago Bulls/Atlanta Hawks & President Retired National Basketball Legends Association receives special honor from Dr. Dee Thompson, Dr. Lenora Peterson and Dr. Mildred Summerville (background) – Photo Courtesy of Renee Sudderth

Dr. Jeffrery “Jeff” Sanders, former NBA Chicago Bulls/Atlanta Hawks & President Retired National Basketball Legends Association, Youth Program Advocate, receives special honor and shares with his mother, Mrs. Bernice Sanders and family – He surprised his mother by not telling her why she was going to Florida, naturally she cried with pride and joy over her son’s huge achievement – Photo Courtesy of Renee Sudderth

Dr. Lenora Peterson holding the “100 Most Successful Women” Best Seller and presenting recipients with Joe Biden Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award – L to R -Dr. Angela Posillico, CEO/Founder Ms International World; Dr. Maria Davila, College Professor, Founder of 100 Successful Women in Business Network; Al Otero, President of the Global Trade Chamber, International Speaker, Chairman of the Successful Women in Business Network – Photo Courtesy of Mr. Al Otero

Dr. Michelle Richards-Phillips, Evangelist, Humanitarian, Philanthropist, President/Founder of Visions International Ministries CEO TV Host of www.GeTVishionedTV.com receives Joe Biden Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award while her family and friends comes to support her – Photo Courtesy of Dr. Michelle Richards

Georgia State Representative Dr. Debra Bazemore presenting Dr. Reginald “Reggie” Johnson his State of Georgia Proclamation – Photo Courtesy of Renee Sudderth

Dr. Reginald Johnson, CEO of RJC Community Services, Inc and Renee Sudderth, Communication Director of RJohnson Community Services, Inc, – Photo Courtesy of Renee Sudderth

Dr. Calvin Cylk Cozart not only received his Honorary Doctorate Humanitarianism Degree and Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award, but he was awarded the keys to Broward County from former Mayor and now Commissioner Dale V.C. Holness. The presentation was an historical, unforgettable, sentimental moment knowing almost 40 years ago (1983), Mr. Cozart starred in his first movie “Blue Skies Again” in Fort Lauderdale, Fl.

(3) Joe Biden Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award Recipients – Dr. Calvin Cylk Cozart, Former Mayor, Commissioner Dale V.C. Holness and Dr. Dee Thompson beautiful, exciting moment – Photo Courtesy of Renee Sudderth

Dr. Calvin Cylk Cozart’s Presentation Courtesy of Cylk Cozart

This 2021 Honorary Doctorate Degree in Humanitarianism Graduation and Award Ceremony will never be forgotten and will be etched in our minds forever remembering where we were on 9/11 of 2021. To this day everyone is still talking and writing about this event. May someone be inspired by the many honorees that were highly acknowledged by Dr. Lenora Peterson, Dr. Dee Thompson and the Global International Alliance.

Congratulations!!!

Remember this award has been offered to persons who have made countless contributions to their society by way of community service, advocacy and philanthropic work. So, continue to care and do for others, give from the heart because someone is always watching you, but overall, you are watching yourself.

Therefore, do your best in this lifetime and you just may be one of the next elite graduates to walk across the stage earning your Honorary Doctorate in Humanitarianism.

Class 2021 Exiting In Style and Fun Courtesy of Dr. Violet L. Howard

Renee Sudderth, 33 year-Retired Air Force Veteran and Splash Magazine Photojournalist congratulates Dr. Calvin Cylk Cozart, Actor, Director of ‘Inheritance The Land”, documentary release date soon – Photo Courtesy of Georgia State Representative Dr. Debra Bazemore

Dr. Reginald “Reggie” Johnson and Dr. Calvin Cylk Cozart earns their 2nd degree since their college days in Tennessee; then in 1983, Dr. Johnson was winning his NBA Philadelphia 76’rs Championship while Dr. Cozart was starring in his first Hollywood movie, “Blue Skies Again” and later “White Men Can’t Jump”, etc – Courtesy of Renee Sudderth

Proud and Respected Ladies – Photo Courtesy of Dr. Lenora Peterson