Music Makes the World Go ‘Round with Songs from Kander and Ebb

You could tell from the opening number that this was an audience delighted to be back at a live show, Marriott Theatre’s first production since COVID forced them to close, 18 months ago.



“THE WORLD GOES ‘ROUND,” is a delightful musical revue featuring the esteemed works of John Kander and Fred Ebb, one of the most prolific and acclaimed musical creative teams on Broadway. It’s a tribute to your favorite musical memories.



With humor and wit, audiences go on a musical journey through Kander and Ebb’s extensive list of fantastic tunes that leave you singing, including showstoppers, “Cabaret,” “New York, New York,” “All That Jazz,” and “Maybe This Time.”



The revue also features musical numbers from Chicago, Funny Lady, Kiss of The Spider Woman, Woman of The Year and more.



From the moment Allison E. Blackwell stepped out on stage and belted out, “And the World Goes ‘Round,” the thunderous applause wouldn’t quit. It was followed by a talented group of singers including Joseph Anthony Byrd, Chicago native Kevin Earley, Meghan Murphy and Amanda Rose who knocked the audience out of their seats.



The show was directed by Tony & Drama Desk Award-nominated Director and Choreographer Marcia Milgrom Dodge (Ragtime 2009 revival) with musical direction by Jeff Award winner Ryan T. Nelson. The sparking, shining costumes were created by Sully Ratke and they were gorgeous! Artistic Associate for the production is Jonathan Butler-Duplessis.



Sit back and enjoy this wonderful revue!



For tickets, please call The Marriott Theatre Box Office at 847.634.0200 or go to www.ticketmaster.com. Visit www.MarriottTheatre.com for more information.



For the health and safety of their audiences, artists and staff, face masks and proof of COVID-19 vaccine or appropriate negative test are required for all patrons. Additionally, to reduce movement in and out of the theatre, THE WORLD GOES ‘ROUND will be presented by special permission in a COVID-abridged version with no intermission.



Future shows include: Kiss Me Kate, November 17 – January 16, 2022; West Side Story, February 2- March 27 and the Sound of Music, April 13 – June 5.



