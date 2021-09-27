SF Playhouse Delights with Maltby & Shire Musical “Starting Here, Starting Now”

San Francisco to the World – A musical production can be a much-needed distraction as well as source of hope in these times, especially one about love. Starting Here, Starting Now is a rousing play that explores romantic relationships and showcases the songs of Richard Maltby, Jr., (Ain’t Misbehavin‘, Fosse, Ring of Fire) and David Shire (Big, Baby, Closer Than Ever).

Directed by Susi Damilano,co-founder and Producing Director at SF Playhouse,and Nicole Helfer, Starting Here, Starting Nowoffers thoughts on love in 24 songs bringing together Richard Maltby, Jr.’s lyrics and David Shire‘s music. With musical direction by Dave Dobrusky andchoreographyby Nicole Helfer, these musical numbers offer each performer the opportunity to showcase his or her unique talents.

The cast includes Rinabeth Apostol* who has brought sparkling light to the SF Playhouse stage most recently in Groundhog Day, Wilson Jermaine Heredia*, Keith Pinto*, and Melissa WolfKlain*.



Richard Maltby, Jr. is known for BROADWAY: Conceived and directed two Tony Award winning musicals: AIN’T MISBEHAVIN‘ (1978): Tony, N.Y. Drama Critics, Outer Critics, Drama Desk Awards — also Tony Award for Best Director; FOSSE(1999): Tony, Outer Critics, Drama Desk Awards; as well as RING OF FIRE, (2006). With composer David Shire: director/lyricist: BABY(1983, seven Tony nominations); lyricist:BIG(1996, Tony nomination: Best Score; also Dominium Theatre London 2019). With Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schonberg, co-lyricist: MISS SAIGON (Evening Standard Award, London 1990; Tony nomination: Best Score, 1991); co-lyricist: THE PIRATE QUEEN (2007). Director: THE STORY OF MY LIFE (2009). Director/co-lyricist: Andrew Lloyd Webber’s SONG & DANCE (1986 Tony Award for star, Bernadette Peters.) OFF-BROADWAY: with David Shire: director/lyricist STARTING HERE, STARTING NOW (1977,Grammy nomination) and CLOSER THAN EVER, (1989, two Outer Critics Circle Awards: Best Musical, Best Score; also Off-Broadway Alliance Award, Best Musical Revival 2013; and London Jermyn Street Theatre 2014,). Director: JUST JIM DALE, (Roundabout Theatre 2014, Vaudeville Theatre, London 2015). REGIONAL: Lyricist/conceiver, TAKE FLIGHT (Menier Chocolate Factory, London 2010; McCarter Theatre 2012); book and lyrics, WATERFALL (2015, Pasadena Playhouse and Seattle’s Fifth Avenue Theatre); Lyricist, new musical SOUSATZKA (2017, Toronto). FILM: Screenplay, MISS POTTER, (2007: Christopher Award, best screenplay).

David Shirewrote the music for BABY(Tony nominations for Best Score and Musical) and BIG(nominated for Best Score). Off-Broadway credits includeStarting Here, Starting Now(Grammy nomination), Closer Than Ever (Outer Critics Award for Best Musical and Score), Urban Blight(MTC), The Sap of Life, and incidental scores for As You Like It(NYSF), The Unknown Soldier and His Wife,The Loman Family Picnic, Shmulnik’s Waltzand Visiting Mr. Green. His many film scores include Norma Rae(Academy Award for Best Song), Francis Coppola’sThe Conversation, All the President’s Men, The Taking of Pelham 1-2-3, Farewell, My Lovely, ‘Night, Mother, Return to Oz and Saturday Night Feverfor which he won two Grammy Awards. His numerous television scores have earned five Emmy nominations and include Sarah Plain and Tall, Rear Window, Raid on Entebbe,The Women of Brewster Place, The Kennedys of Massachusetts, The Heidi Chronicles, Jake’s Womenand Broadway Bound. His songs have been recorded by Barbra Streisand, Maureen McGovern, Melissa Manchester, Jennifer Warnes, Kiri Ti Kanawa and many others, and include the international Billy Preston & Syreeta hit “With You I’m Born Again” and the Oscar-winning “It Goes Like It Goes.”



Of interest for writers and song writers: In Maltby’s words, this show was a “big rediscovery or our own craft… “ The show originally began in a nightclub, expanded to smaller venues, and then developed the legs to be a major stage production. The pair were surprised that their songs, taken from other shows and combined with some new works, were really good irrespective of some of the songs being originally part of other, lesser known, shows. With Shire’s contributions the likes of the now famous Saturday Night Fever and Maltby’s amazing lyric writing in combination with screenwriting (MISS POTTER!), it’s exciting to anticipate their next project together Take Flight their newer musical which premiered at the Charlotte Rep in the spring of 2004, was reprised at the McArter Theater in 2010, going local, too…

Don’t miss this musical treat!

THE MUSICAL:

Starting Here, Starting Now

Music by David Shire

Lyrics by Richard Maltby, Jr.

Directed by Susi Damilano and(Nicole Helfer

Music direction by Dave Dobrusky

Choreography by Nicole Helfer

Running until October 2, 2021

On-demand video production available!

*Actors appear courtesy of Actors’ Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the U.S.

WHEN:

In-person performances through October 2, 2021

Wednesdays and Thursdays at 7:00 P.M., Fridays at 8:00 P.M., Saturdays at 3:00 and 8:00 P.M.

On-demand video stream available – October 2, 2021 (tickets valid throughout the run)

WHERE:

San Francisco Playhouse

450 Post St., San Francisco CA 94102

-AND-

Streaming video (tickets required)

TICKETS:

For tickets or more information, the public may contact the San Francisco Playhouse box office at 415-677-9596, or online at

https://www.sfplayhouse.org/sfph/2020-2021-season/starting-here-starting-now/

ABOUT IN-PERSON PERFORMANCES:

Vaccination against COVID-19 is required to attend this performance. SF Playhouse has expanded their health and safety protocols to welcome audiences back inside the theatre. They require that audience members present proof of vaccination against COVID-19 to enter the venue. Patrons are required to wear masks at all times when not eating or drinking. To promote social distancing, a one-empty-seat buffer will be placed beside each party. For more details on their protocols, please visit the web site.