National Coffee Day 2021

You don’t have to live in Seattle, WA, ranked by WalletHub as the Best Coffee City in America, to enjoy a good cup of coffee. You probably don’t need a reason to drink coffee other than opening your eyes, but if you need an excuse, Wednesday, September 29th is National Coffee Day.

If you are looking for an elevated coffee experience in your own home, there is nothing quite like L’OR Espresso.T reated in France in 1992, L’OR’s ambition has always been to offer the best coffee in the world. Since then, L’OR has seduced senses of the consumers by providing them with intense taste experiences for fantastic coffee moments. In 2010, L’OR Espresso launched- the first espresso capsule compatible with Nespresso®* Original coffee machines.

L’OR with Froth





Types of Espresso Drinks Explained:



Ristretto -Coming from the Italian for “restrained, tight”, a Ristretto is a very short espresso. It is especially appreciated for its body and its aromatic richness.



Espresso – Also known by the name, tight coffee, it is appreciated for its generous smoothness and is made via high-pressure percolation (in Italian, espresso means “extracted by pressure”). Espressos are available in many blends, each one offering a specific intensity. L’OR Espresso preserves the essence of each blend in an aluminum capsule specifically packaged to release all of the espresso aromas in the cup.



Lungo – Also known as a long coffee, it is made with twice as much water running through the same amount of coffee as for an espresso. L’OR Espresso Lungos are specifically designed to produce a large cup (110ml) of a long and intense espresso with a perfect consistency.



Espresso Experiences:



Cappuccino – One of the most popular milky coffee drinks. Originated in Italy, the cappuccino has an espresso at its base and is topped with hot milk and a dense layer of micro-foam.



Macchiato – A macchiato is basically an espresso with a dollop of steamed milk and foam on top of it. The milk slightly calms the harshness of the espresso and therefore makes a perfect drink for those who enjoy an espresso, but with a little less kick.



Latte Macchiato – Probably one of the most photogenic drinks. With its typical three layers, the latte macchiato is often served in a long glass so those layers can be shown. It contains mostly steamed milk, marked with espresso and a little foam layer on top.



Flat White – Originated in Australia, the flat white needs a little more explanation, as there appear to be several views on how a flat white should be made. You will find that different countries and cafés have different takes on serving the flat white. One way to serve it, is a shot of espresso with steamed milk, so no foam at all. Another, more common but also more advanced way to serve the flat white, is by swirling a milk- and micro-foam mixture into a shot of espresso, aiming not to let the foam separate from the milk.



Today, the unequalled quality of L’OR espresso continues to seduce connoisseurs all over the world. Explore L’OR Espresso Capsules featuring 8 signature flavors: Papua New Guinea, Colombia, Onyx, Or Absolu, Profondo

Lungo, Estremo Lungo, Ristretto and Ristretto Decaffeinato. To purchase, visit https://lorespresso.us or www.amazon.com.

To help celebrate National Coffee Day, nutpods is officially launching their Winter Collection, which includes such great flavors as: nutpods Pumpkin Spice, nutpods Peppermint Mocha and nutpods Holiday Nog. For more information, visit: nutpods

nutpods Winter Collection





In the greater Atlanta area, Mocha My Day™ has been making special events fabulous for 20 years. This specialty beverage catering service provides everything you need to add a true coffeehouse experience to your wedding, birthday party, anniversary celebration, employee meeting or client appreciation event. Why go to the coffeehouse when the coffeehouse can come to you?

Mocha My Day™ at work

Mocha My Day provides a mocha bar that fits any setting, and includes an extensive menu of rich mochas, flavored lattes, hot chocolate, chai tea and more, many of which are available sugar free or decaf, and can be made with almond, soy or coconut milk. Their signature drink, Mocha My Day, is an all-time favorite, however this fall, their Tuscan Cream–vanilla, almond, rich caramel and a touch of cinnamon–is proving to be a big hit.

Rates are based on the number of attendees, and include two hours of service time, a professional barista, unlimited mochas and lattes, all set up/take down, cups, napkins, utensils and, our beautiful mobile mocha bar setup, with linens. You don’t have to do a thing! For more information, visit: Mocha My Day

National Coffee Day may technically be Sept. 29, but every day is a free coffee day at Einstein Bros. Bagels when you order ahead in the app. Guests that are looking to celebrate the caffeinated holiday with a side of fresh-baked bagels can redeem a complimentary hot or iced coffee with purchase when they order in the Einstein Bros. app. If you want a look at the incredible lineup of bagel options as well as their lengthy list of coffee drinks, visit: Einstein Bagels.