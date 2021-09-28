Rick and Morty: The Complete Fifth Season Available 12/7 on Blu-ray & DVD

America’s favorite crazy scientist and his grandson return for their long-awaited and highly anticipated misadventures when the latest season of Adult Swim’s hit series Rick and Morty: The Complete Fifth Season arrives on Blu-ray Steelbook, Blu-ray and DVD on December 7, 2021. From creators Justin Roiland (“Solar Opposites”) and Dan Harmon (“Community”), get ready to binge on one of cables #1 watched comedies featuring all 10 episodes from Season 5, and outrageous bonus content including the never-before-seen featurette – “Fighting Gravity”: The Making of Season 5. Exclusive to the set, follow co-creator Dan Harmon and the crew as they reflect on the challenges of completing this season in the middle of a pandemic. Additional special features include “Inside the Episode” segments for every episode, numerous featurettes, and more. Rick and Morty: The Complete Fifth Season is priced to own at $24.98 SRP for the DVD ($29.98 in Canada), $29.98 SRP for the Blu-ray ($39.99 in Canada), $39.99 SRP for the Blu-ray Steelbook ($44.98 in Canada). Rick and Morty: The Complete Fifth Season is also available to own on Digital via purchase from digital retailers.

Rick and Morty is the multi-Emmy® Award winning half-hour comedy series that airs on Adult Swim, the #1 destination for young adults for over a decade. The half-hour animated Adult Swim hit comedy series follows a sociopathic genius scientist who drags his inherently timid grandson on insanely dangerous adventures across the universe. Rick Sanchez is living with his daughter Beth’s family and constantly bringing her, his son-in-law Jerry, granddaughter Summer, and grandson Morty into intergalactic escapades. Rick and Morty was the #1 comedy across all of television in 2017 and 2019 and has become a multi-platform sensation not just on television, but across digital, gaming, live streaming, retail, and fan experiences.

With Blu-ray’s unsurpassed picture and sound, Rick and Morty: The Complete Fifth Season Blu-ray release will include 1080p Full HD Video with DTS-HD Master Audio for English 5.1. Featuring all 10 episodes from the season 5 in high definition, as well as a digital code (available in the U.S. only).

DIGITAL

Rick and Morty is available to own on Digital. Digital allows consumers to instantly stream and download all episodes to watch anywhere and anytime on their favorite devices. Digital is available from various retailers including iTunes, Amazon Video, Google Play, Vudu, Xbox and others. A Digital Code is also included in the U.S. with the purchase of specially marked Blu-ray discs for redemption and cloud storage.

BONUS FEATURES

"Fighting Gravity": The Making of Season 5 ( Exclusive to Set ): In this deep dive discussion, co-creator Dan Harmon and the crew reflect on the challenges of completing this season in the middle of a pandemic and the creative process behind the story's biggest revelations.

"Inside the Episode": For every episode from Season 5

B-Story Generator Vol. 1: Co-creator Dan Harmon and writer Rob Schrab reach into their box of random ideas to conjure up hilarious side stories.

B-Story Generator Vol. 2: Co-creator Dan Harmon and writer Rob Schrab return to brainstorm even more ludicrous side stories.

Backgrounds: The show's artists give us a jaw-dropping look at the amazingly detailed environments packed into every episode.

Animation and Compositing: Crafting the show's visuals is a complex process and the crew is here to show us why.

Coloring Rick and Morty: Get an in-depth look at how the crew uses vibrant color to create fantastic alien worlds.

Directing 'Mortyplicity': An inside look at the evolution of this ambitious and action-packed episode, from initial storyboards to final product.

Directing 'Rickmurai Jack': A behind the scenes look at one visualization of one of the most ambitious episodes in the series' history.

10 (22 Minute) Episodes

Mort Dinner Rick Andre Mortyplicity A Rickconvenient Mort Rickdependence Spray Amortycan Grickfitti Rick & Morty’s Thanksploitation Spectacular Gotron Jerrysis Rickvangelion Rickternal Friendshine of the Spotless Mort Forgetting Sarick Mortshall Rickmurai Jack

BASICS

Street Date: December 7, 2021

Order Due Date: October 26, 2021

BD and DVD Presented in 16×9 widescreen format

Running Time: Feature: Approx. 220 min

Enhanced Content: Approx. 44 min

DVD

Price: $24.98 SRP ($29.98 in Canada)

2-Discs (2 DVD-9s)

Audio – English (5.1)

Dub: NONE

Subtitles – ENG SDH, PFR

BLU-RAY with Digital Copy

Price: $29.98 SRP ($39.99 in Canada)

1-Discs (1 BD-50s)

Audio – DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 – English

Dub: GER, PFR

Subtitles – ENG SDH, DUT, GER SDH, GER-F, PFR, PFR-F

STEELBOOK with Digital Copy

Price: $39.99 SRP ($44.98 in Canada)

1-Discs (1 BD-50s)

Audio – DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 – English

Dub: GER, PFR

Subtitles – ENG SDH, DUT, GER SDH, GER-F, PFR, PFR-F

