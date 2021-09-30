Machu Picchu and the Golden Empires of Peru Comes to the Boca Raton Museum of Art

World Premiere Exhibition, Machu Picchu and the Golden Empires of Peru, Announces Advance Tickets Now On Sale to the Public

Purchase Advance Tickets by Visiting BocaRatonMuseum.org/Golden

As Machu Picchu and the Golden Empires of Peru takes flight for the first time, massive crowds and tourists from around the world are expected during the inaugural stop of its global tour in South Florida this Fall at the Boca Raton Museum of Art. Eager fans can finally secure their coveted places in line for this once-in-a-lifetime experience. This combination of rarely seen, world-class museum artifacts alongside technological breakthroughs in virtual reality is unparalleled (watch the video announcing tickets on sale). The early access online ticket portal is now open to the public at BocaMuseum.org/Golden.

Debuting October 16, 2021, audiences will discover an all-new, immersive museum experience that will transport visitors to the jewel of the Southern Hemisphere’s cradle of civilization, the Incan city of Machu Picchu ‒ voted one of the new seven wonders of the world. The exhibition will encompass the entire museum, including all galleries on both floors. This dazzling collection of ancient Peruvian artifacts features the most opulent collection of Andean gold to ever travel the globe. The experience will also feature the first-ever virtual reality expedition of Machu Picchu, recorded in 2020 during the unprecedented closure of the site during the pandemic. It was the first time in recent history this majestic City in the Sky was completely empty, filmed using state of the art drone-VR technology. These breathtaking virtual reality vistas of the mythical landmark, without any humans present, are a passageway for museum guests on an astonishing journey to this UNESCO World Heritage Site (watch a preview video here). The exhibition will start its limited run in South Florida before leaving the U.S. and embarking on a multi-country tour. Ticket prices start at $19.95. The Boca Raton Museum of Art is perfectly located near the tourism destinations of Miami, Palm Beach and Fort Lauderdale.

Ear ornament of gold, shell, and stone (turquoise or malachite), depicting eight iguanas. Four of the iguanas are gold and four are turquoise. Mochica. Boom Period (1 AD – 800 AD)

Cityneon presents the exhibition with support from theg overnment of Peru, the Peruvian Ministry of Culture, and in partnership with Inkaterra Asociación. Many of these stunning 192 priceless artifacts are from royal tombs, including spectacular objects that belonged to noble Andean lords, and have never-been-seen before out of Peru. The collection is on loan from Museo Larco in Lima, Peru, and Museo de Sitio Manuel Chávez Ballón in Aguas Calientes, Peru. Thousands of patrons have already reserved museum memberships that feature special access for families and additional benefits. Follow #BocaStrikesGold on social media for ongoing announcements about special events. “It is an honor to be chosen as the first museum destination that launches the global tour of Machu Picchu and the Golden Empires of Peru, and to partner with such esteemed cultural institutions to bring this exhibition to the United States,” said Irvin Lippman, Executive Director of the Boca Raton Museum of Art.

“We look forward to introducing South Florida and the world to the wonders of Machu Picchu and the power and beauty of the Inca civilization for what promises to be a memorable exhibition.”

Copper funerary mask with applications of shell and stone, depicting an anthropomorphic visage with feline fangs (Ai Apaec). Mochica. Boom Period (1 AD – 800 AD)

Guided throughout the exhibition by Ai Apaec, a mythical Andean hero, visitors will gain a window into transformation through the forces of nature that result in his death and subsequent rebirth. In this exotic land nothing is fixed and beings can change from one form to another. Throughout this dramatically staged expedition, the sounds of roaring jaguars, screaming macaws, and torrential rainfall surround visitors as they unravel the mysteries of Andean cosmology and marvel at the sophistication of Andean artists. “At this once-in-a- lifetime exhibition, visitors will have the opportunity to come face-to-face with history in a whole new way,” said Executive Chairman & Group Chief Executive Officer of Cityneon, Ron Tan. “We are excited to provide the chance for guests to encounter the ancient cultures who lived in this impressive fortress 7,000 feet above sea level in the Andes Mountains.”

Machu Picchu at sunset when the sunlight makes everything golden-warm.

Nestled in a cloud forest, this great Inca Empire’s enduring symbol of architectural prowess is protected by twin sacred mountains and is invisible from below. Further adding to its unrivaled beauty, the flourishing landscape of Machu Picchu has restored much of the original biodiversity that it enjoyed in Incan times through a recent reforestation initiative.

Visitors will behold the marvels of engineering that sheltered a truly spiritual civilization and the ornate riches they once cherished. Rivaled only by Ancient Egypt in longevity and by the Roman Empire in engineering, Andean societies dominated a substantial segment of South America for over 3,000 years straight through the reign of the Incan Empire. Machu Picchu and the Golden Empires of Peru will showcase Peruvian culture’s rich histories and traditions to the public like never before. “As we get closer to launching the premiere engagement, our team is truly excited to share this world class production with South Floridians,” stated President of World Heritage Exhibitions, Anthony Tann. “We’ve been working around the clock to bring to the South Florida one of the most awe-inspiring exhibitions to ever tour the world. With a combined 50-years in this business, we’ve never seen a production quite like this. Beyond the stunning collection of Peruvian artifacts courtesy of Museo Larco and Museo de Sitio Manuel Chávez Ballón, the team at Virtual Worlds delivered a virtual reality experience that will make you feel as though you are walking through the stone fortress at Machu Picchu.”

Frontal adornment of 18-karat gold headdress depicting a feline head with half- moon headdress and two birds. The gold is a gold-copper-silver ternary alloy with chemical composition of 78.5% gold, 12.5% copper, and 9% silver. The piece received a final treatment known as depletion gilding. Mochica. Boom Period (1 AD – 800 AD)

